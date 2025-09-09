Nearly half of prospective homebuyers ‘very concerned’ about rising real estate prices and affordability

Skyrocketing home prices across cities have become a major concern for Indian home seekers in recent years. According to a survey by Anarock, almost 80% of buyers are worried about rising costs, with nearly half saying they are ‘very concerned.’ As many as 47% of prospective homebuyers are 'very concerned', while 24% are 'moderately concerned' about rising property prices, an Anarock’s survey has shown. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The online survey, which drew responses from around 8,250 participants, asked buyers how worried they were about the recent surge in housing prices in their preferred city or area.

Anarock’s survey showed that 47% of prospective homebuyers are 'very concerned', while 24% are 'moderately concerned'. The report said that 12% of respondents are 'slightly concerned' and 10% 'extremely concerned', while only 7% are 'not at all concerned'.

While 34% see price rise as a long-term trend, 44% are unsure. Price hikes have also affected buying decisions, only 21% will buy as planned, while 71% face delays (32% slight, 29% by 1–2 years, 12% indefinite) and 6% cancelled. The main reasons are affordability issues (41%) and fewer options within budget (35%), as per ANAROCK’s Consumer Sentiment Survey for H1 2025.

The impact on buying decisions has been significant, only 21% plan to go ahead as scheduled, while 71% face delays (32% slight, 29% by 1–2 years, and 12% indefinitely), and 6% have cancelled their plans altogether. The primary reasons cited are affordability challenges (41%) and limited options within budget (35%).

Price hikes are also influencing preferences, with 42% sticking to their original choices, while 34% are switching to renting, 19% are moving to peripheral locations, 5% are considering smaller units, and a section is shifting from branded to more affordable projects.

"City-wise trends indicate that while residential property seekers across cities are extremely concerned about the rising prices in their respective cities, MMR has emerged as a surprising outlier," says Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.



"In India's most over-the-top expensive real estate market, just 39% of our respondent property seekers expressed high concern about the steep prices in the region. The remaining 61% have equally surprising takes, 20% are not at all concerned, and 41% only moderately so.”

Housing prices have risen by over 50% in the last two years The average residential prices rose by over 50% in the last two years from ₹6,001 per sq ft in Q2 2023 to ₹8,990 a sq ft by Q2 2025, the consultant said.

Also Read: UP RERA resolves 76% of complaints received so far this year; majority related to housing delays and possession issues

The survey found that ₹90 lakh to ₹1.5 crore homes have emerged as the 'most favoured' option for over 36% of prospective homebuyers, indicating a stronger shift towards premium and luxury properties. As many as 25% prefer homes priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹90 lakh.

Affordable housing buyers dissatisfied with project location and construction quality The survey revealed that 62% of aspiring affordable housing buyers are dissatisfied with the options currently available in the market. Among them, 92% are unhappy with project locations, nearly 90% cite poor construction quality and design, and 77% feel the unit sizes are too small to be practical or appealing.

"These findings dovetail disturbingly with the documented demand contraction for affordable housing, or homes priced at or under ₹45 lakh," said Puri.

Also Read: GST 2.0 and real estate: Can lower taxes on construction materials help you buy an apartment this festive season?

According to ANAROCK data, affordable housing demand has shrunk to just 17% in H1 2025 from 40% back in the same period in 2020. Concurrently, new supply of affordable housing has nosedived in the last two years across the top 7 cities, from 18% in H1 2023 to just 12% in H1 2025. Back in 2019, its supply share was 40% of the total new launches, the survey noted.