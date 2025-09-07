Pitru Paksha 2025: Here’s why homebuyers avoid property deals during this period

The Pitru Paksha period, which commenced today, is traditionally seen as a lull phase for real estate activity in India. Property agents note that sales and leasing transactions remain minimal, as many Hindus avoid making big-ticket purchases during this time. Rooted in age-old beliefs, Pitru Paksha or Shradh is considered inauspicious for buying homes, booking properties, or starting new ventures. Pitru Paksha, or Shradh, is regarded as inauspicious for buying homes, booking properties, or initiating new ventures. (Photo for representational purposes only). (Pixabay)

This year, Pitru Paksha runs from September 7 to September 21, 2025, culminating with Sarvapitri Amavasya. Spanning a fortnight, it is dedicated to honoring ancestors through Shradh rituals, which are believed to help alleviate ancestral debt and seek blessings from departed souls.

The fortnight is steeped in tradition and stories. It is widely believed that those who perform Shradh rituals with sincerity through prescribed puja, feeding Brahmins or the poor, and making donations in the name of departed ancestors receive the blessings of their forefathers’ souls.



During Pitru Paksha, most Hindus avoid visiting properties, let alone finalizing a sale, purchase, or rental agreement, says a property agent. However, some queries do come in from non-Hindu buyers and tenants. Property registrations and transactions are therefore rare in this period.



Many homebuyers refrain from booking or registering properties during Pitru Paksha, guided by the belief that the period is inauspicious for new beginnings.

“While there may be verbal inquiries, actual closures are usually deferred until after Pitru Paksha. In fact, a large number of deals get finalized on the first day of Navratri, which this year falls on September 22,” a developer said. Some buyers may also zero in on a property during Ganesh Chaturthi but wait until Navratri to complete the paperwork.

Another real estate developer noted that the practice is less rigid among younger buyers but since purchasing a home is a significant milestone that usually involves parental guidance. “they often follow their elders’ advice and avoid closing deals during this time,” he said.

With the onset of Navratri, the housing market is expected to pick up momentum, boosted by festive offers and developer discounts such as flexible payment plans, waived charges, or freebies, said experts.