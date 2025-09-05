Planning to buy a 2 BHK apartment in Mumbai? Here’s what it will cost

Mumbai’s residential real estate market made headlines in 2025 with the sale of a luxury Worli apartment at nearly ₹3 lakh per sq ft, valued at over ₹600 crore. Yet, despite such record-breaking deals, the 2 BHK remains the most sought-after configuration, holding the largest market share among homebuyers. Mumbai real estate update: A 2 BHK apartment is available in the price range of ₹80 lakh to ₹2 crore outside the city limits of Mumbai in Thane, Mira Road, Bhayander, and the Ghodbunder Road belt. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT Photo)

How much does a 2 BHK cost in Mumbai? In South Mumbai and Central Mumbai, the city’s most expensive region, 2 BHK apartments are priced between ₹3 crore and ₹10 crore in areas such as Malabar Hill, Breach Candy, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi. This micro-market continues to attract luxury buyers, particularly HNIs and NRIs, who seek larger layouts, premium amenities, and sea-view high-rises.

In contrast, the suburban markets, especially the western suburbs like Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, and Borivali, see the highest transaction volumes. Here, 2 BHK apartments are typically priced between ₹2 crore and ₹6 crore.

The above micro-market remains dominated by luxury homebuyers, including high-net-worth individuals (HNI) and non-resident Indians (NRI), who prefer larger carpet areas, high-rise views, and gated complexes with clubhouses and concierge services.

Real estate experts say suburban markets, particularly western suburbs like Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, and Borivali, record the highest transactional volumes.

A 2 BHK apartment in the western suburbs of Mumbai can cost anywhere between ₹2 crore and ₹6 crore.

"While Bandra and Andheri push toward the higher end due to connectivity and lifestyle, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali and Malad remain relatively affordable where a 2 BHK apartment is available in the range of ₹2 crore to ₹4 crore, with newer high-rises offering modern amenities such as landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and fitness centers,” said Jay Talathi, a real estate consultant from Mumbai's Western Suburbs.

According to real estate consultants, a 2 BHK apartment in the eastern suburbs, including Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Mulund, has a similar price range from ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore, with developers actively marketing proximity to upcoming metro lines, improved road connectivity, and new township-style living options.

On the other hand, a 2 BHK apartment is available in the price range of ₹80 lakh to ₹2 crore in Thane, Mira Road, Bhayander, and the Ghodbunder Road belt.

"A 2 BHK apartment, having carpet area of 500 to 700 sq ft is easily available in the ₹1 crore range in locations like Kolshet, Waghbil and Kasarvadavli near Thane," Ritesh Mehta, senior director and head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives at JLL India. said.

According to Knight Frank India, nearly 96% of the 47,035 primary housing units sold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the first half of 2025 were priced below ₹5 crore. Sales above this mark were largely driven by upgrade buyers looking for bigger, more premium homes.

Launches in Mumbai In 2024, almost half of properties registered with MahaRERA in the Mumbai real estate market were smaller than 650 sq ft, with nearly 60% comprising 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments.

According to MahaRERA data, 36,274 of the 63,244 units registered in the calendar year 2024 were 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments. Around 15%, or over 10,000 units, were 3 BHK apartments, and around 3% or nearly 2,000 units, were 4 BHK apartments.