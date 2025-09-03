What is the lowest rent currently available in Mumbai’s real estate market?

Looking for the most affordable rent in Mumbai? While the city is notorious for sky-high rental rates, some pockets of reasonably priced options still exist. Mumbai real estate update: Within Mumbai city limits, some of the more affordable areas include pockets of western and eastern suburbs, according to real estate consultants. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT Photo)

Where is rent cheapest in Mumbai?

Within Mumbai city limits, some of the more affordable areas include Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Mulund, Bhandup, Nahur, and Vikhroli. Here, renting a 1 BHK apartment typically costs between ₹20,000 and ₹35,000 per month.

A 2 BHK in these suburbs ranges from ₹35,000 to ₹60,000, depending on the location and amenities. According to local brokers, these western and eastern suburbs offer the most budget-friendly options for those who want to stay within the city.

Looking for rentals under ₹ 20,000 per month?

For even lower rents, peripheral areas like Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel offer 1 BHK apartments starting at ₹7,000 to ₹20,000. Renters with budgets between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 can explore micro-markets such as Thane, Mira Road, Bhayander, Kalyan, or Dombivli. However, brokers caution that living in these areas may require a daily commute of two to three hours if your workplace is in Central Mumbai or BKC.

Where to look if you have a higher rental budget

Manisha Verma (name changed), a Central Mumbai resident, is on the hunt for a spacious 5 BHK apartment with a monthly budget of ₹7 lakh. Experts say such cases represent only about 5% of Mumbai’s rental market, with most transactions taking place in the suburbs.

“I have a client whose budget is ₹7 lakh for a 5 BHK apartment with balconies and premium amenities. I recently showed her an apartment in a Mahalaxmi high-rise, but since the building did not offer balconies, she rejected it. The Mumbai rental market can get tricky, even with a budget of ₹7 lakh a month,” said Asif Shaikh, a broker specialising in the city’s luxury real estate.