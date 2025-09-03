Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

What is the lowest rent currently available in Mumbai’s real estate market?

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 08:34 am IST

While Mumbai is notorious for sky-high rents, there are still pockets offering affordable options for those with a budget under ₹30,000

Looking for the most affordable rent in Mumbai? While the city is notorious for sky-high rental rates, some pockets of reasonably priced options still exist.

Mumbai real estate update: Within Mumbai city limits, some of the more affordable areas include pockets of western and eastern suburbs, according to real estate consultants. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT Photo)
Mumbai real estate update: Within Mumbai city limits, some of the more affordable areas include pockets of western and eastern suburbs, according to real estate consultants. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT Photo)

Where is rent cheapest in Mumbai?

Within Mumbai city limits, some of the more affordable areas include Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Mulund, Bhandup, Nahur, and Vikhroli. Here, renting a 1 BHK apartment typically costs between 20,000 and 35,000 per month.

A 2 BHK in these suburbs ranges from 35,000 to 60,000, depending on the location and amenities. According to local brokers, these western and eastern suburbs offer the most budget-friendly options for those who want to stay within the city.

Also Read: 6 things to know about K Raheja Corp’s redevelopment of Mahalaxmi’s iconic studio into a luxury housing project

Looking for rentals under 20,000 per month?

For even lower rents, peripheral areas like Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel offer 1 BHK apartments starting at 7,000 to 20,000. Renters with budgets between 10,000 and 20,000 can explore micro-markets such as Thane, Mira Road, Bhayander, Kalyan, or Dombivli. However, brokers caution that living in these areas may require a daily commute of two to three hours if your workplace is in Central Mumbai or BKC.

Also Read: Mumbai property registrations dip 3% YoY, 11% MoM in August 2025: IGR data

Where to look if you have a higher rental budget

Manisha Verma (name changed), a Central Mumbai resident, is on the hunt for a spacious 5 BHK apartment with a monthly budget of 7 lakh. Experts say such cases represent only about 5% of Mumbai’s rental market, with most transactions taking place in the suburbs.

Also Read: Apple expands Hyderabad presence, leases fresh 64,125 sq ft in WaveRock IT Park, taking total footprint to 5 lakh sq ft

“I have a client whose budget is 7 lakh for a 5 BHK apartment with balconies and premium amenities. I recently showed her an apartment in a Mahalaxmi high-rise, but since the building did not offer balconies, she rejected it. The Mumbai rental market can get tricky, even with a budget of 7 lakh a month,” said Asif Shaikh, a broker specialising in the city’s luxury real estate.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / What is the lowest rent currently available in Mumbai’s real estate market?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On