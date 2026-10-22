India's consumption story has a real estate angle: How shopping malls are becoming an investment theme

A shopping mall today is no longer just a place to buy clothes, groceries or household essentials. It is increasingly a destination for dining, entertainment, socialising and discovering new brands. From experiential stores and speciality restaurants to gaming zones and family entertainment centres, retailers are rethinking the role of physical spaces in an increasingly digital marketplace.

India's modern shopping malls are evolving into destinations for retail, dining and entertainment. For commercial property investors, the experience-led retail trend brings new opportunities as well as questions around occupancy, tenant performance and rental income.

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This transformation has implications beyond the retail industry. It is also reshaping the commercial real estate market, where the performance of a shopping centre depends on its ability to attract customers, retain tenants and generate sustainable rental income.

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For investors exploring Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), this creates an interesting intersection between India's consumption story and income-generating commercial property.

The connection, however, is not as simple as higher consumer spending translating directly into higher property returns. Understanding the relationship requires looking at retail leasing trends, the changing role of shopping malls, tenant economics, and the way these factors influence the performance of a real estate portfolio.

India's retail real estate market is changing

The scale of recent leasing activity highlights the continuing demand for organised retail space.

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{{^usCountry}} According to JLL's India Retail Market Dynamics Q2 2026, published in September 2026, gross retail leasing across India's top seven markets reached 6.27 million square feet in the first half of 2026, representing a 10.5% increase over the corresponding period in 2025. Shopping mall leasing increased by 22.4% year-on-year, while malls accounted for 43.1% of overall gross retail leasing during the first half. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to JLL's India Retail Market Dynamics Q2 2026, published in September 2026, gross retail leasing across India's top seven markets reached 6.27 million square feet in the first half of 2026, representing a 10.5% increase over the corresponding period in 2025. Shopping mall leasing increased by 22.4% year-on-year, while malls accounted for 43.1% of overall gross retail leasing during the first half. {{/usCountry}}

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The report also found that shopping mall vacancy across the seven markets declined from 11.60% in the first half of 2025 to 11.15% by the end of the first half of 2026.

These figures suggest that demand for organised retail environments remains relevant to retailers expanding their physical presence. But the underlying story is about the kind of space businesses want and the experiences they seek to offer customers.

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Fashion and apparel accounted for 33% of retail leasing in the first half of 2026, followed by food and beverage at 18% and entertainment at 16%, according to JLL. The entertainment segment's share of leasing increased from 12% in the first half of 2025 to 16% a year later.

For property owners, this changing tenant mix can influence how shopping centres are designed, operated and positioned in the market.

From shopping destinations to experience-led spaces

The growth of e-commerce has changed the expectations associated with physical retail. Consumers can purchase many products online, making the in-person experience an increasingly important part of a retailer's proposition.

Shopping centres are responding by bringing together multiple activities under one roof. A consumer may visit a mall for a particular purchase but also spend time at a restaurant, watch a film, visit a gaming centre or explore a new store.

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For retailers, such locations can provide visibility, customer engagement and opportunities to create experiences that are difficult to replicate through a digital storefront alone.

For mall operators, the challenge is to create a tenant mix that encourages repeat visits while making efficient use of the available space. Dining, entertainment and leisure facilities can complement conventional retail stores, potentially extending customer visits and supporting demand for neighbouring outlets.

CBRE India's India Retail Figures H2 2025 report, published in January 2026, identified experience-led retail, flagship stores and formats targeting younger consumers among the factors supporting leasing activity. It also highlighted the expansion of direct-to-consumer brands into physical retail as part of their broader growth strategies.

However, experience-led retail is not a guarantee of commercial success. Entertainment facilities and other experiential formats require investment and effective management. Their contribution to a property's financial performance depends on tenant economics, leasing arrangements, operating costs and the ability to attract customers consistently.

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The relevant question for property investors is whether these changes strengthen the underlying business of the shopping centre over time.

How consumer demand can influence a mall's rental income

For a retail property owner, the relationship between consumer activity and financial performance runs through the tenants occupying the space.

Retailers assess locations based on factors such as customer footfall, spending patterns, brand positioning, rental costs and the potential to generate sales. A mall that attracts the right audience may be better placed to retain tenants and secure leasing commitments, although individual retailers' outcomes can vary.

When a property maintains healthy occupancy, it can support rental receipts. Lease renewals, new tenant agreements and contractual rent escalations may also influence the growth of rental income.

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But occupancy alone does not tell the complete story. A property may have a high proportion of occupied space while facing pressure on rents, tenant incentives or operating expenses. Conversely, a mall investing in refurbishment or repositioning may experience temporary vacancies while preparing for a different tenant mix.

The quality and durability of rental income therefore matter as much as the headline occupancy figure.

For a retail-focused REIT, investors need to understand how the underlying properties generate cash, what it costs to operate them and how leasing trends affect the trust's financial results. The performance of an individual property portfolio may differ from broader retail market trends because of its location, tenant composition, lease structures and competitive position.

Where REITs fit into the retail real estate story

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Direct ownership of a shopping centre is beyond the financial reach of most individual investors and involves substantial operational responsibilities. Retail-focused REITs provide a different route to exposure to commercial property.

Under India's regulatory framework, REITs pool investments into real estate assets and issue units to investors. Listed units can be bought and sold through stock exchanges, subject to market prices and liquidity. Investors do not directly own or manage the individual stores or shopping centres in the portfolio.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates REITs through its SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended. The framework establishes requirements relating to the structure, operation, disclosures, and distributions of these investment vehicles.

For investors interested in retail property, the attraction lies in the possibility of participating in the financial performance of professionally managed assets without purchasing an entire commercial property.

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Yet exposure to retail real estate should not be confused with a direct investment in consumer spending. A retailer's sales may increase without producing an equivalent increase in the rent paid to a landlord. The terms of the lease, the tenant's financial position, and the property owner's costs all influence the relationship.

Similarly, a mall's popularity does not automatically translate into higher REIT distributions or rising unit prices. Investors must assess the trust's actual financial performance and the valuation at which its units are trading.

What investors should examine

The changing retail landscape makes it important to look beyond the number of people visiting a shopping centre or the pace of store openings. Several indicators can help investors assess the quality of a retail real estate portfolio.

Occupancy and leasing trends: Examine how much of the available space is occupied, how occupancy has changed over time, and whether vacant units are being leased on competitive terms.

Tenant mix and concentration: A combination of fashion, food and beverage, entertainment and other retailers can broaden a property's appeal. Investors should also understand the dependence on major tenants or particular retail categories, especially when changes in one sector could affect leasing demand.

Lease expiries and rental growth: The timing of lease renewals can influence future income. Investors should review contractual rent escalations, upcoming expiries and the rents achieved on new agreements.

Property investment and operating costs: Shopping centres may require ongoing spending on maintenance, refurbishment, amenities and new experiences. These investments can support competitiveness, but they also affect the cash available to the property owner.

Financial performance and valuation: Rental receipts, operating expenses, borrowing and distributable cash flows should be assessed alongside the market price of REIT units and the disclosed value of the underlying assets.

These factors help distinguish a favourable market environment from the performance of a specific investment.

The risks behind the consumption opportunity

India's organised retail market may benefit from changing consumer preferences and retailers' expansion plans, but the sector remains exposed to economic and operational risks.

A slowdown in discretionary spending can affect retailers' sales and expansion decisions. Rising operating costs may put pressure on tenants, while new competing malls or changes in local shopping patterns can influence footfall and occupancy.

The growth of online shopping and quick commerce also affects different retail categories in different ways. Some retailers may use physical stores to strengthen customer relationships and support omnichannel operations, while others may reconsider the amount or type of space they require.

Supply is another consideration. When new retail developments enter a market, existing properties may face greater competition for tenants. The effect depends on the location, quality and positioning of the new and existing assets.

For REIT investors, these risks can affect rental income, property valuations and the market price of listed units. Distributions are not guaranteed, and listed REITs are not substitutes for deposits or other products designed to provide assured returns.

A careful assessment should therefore consider both the potential offered by changing retail demand and the risks associated with operating commercial property.

Looking beyond the shopping experience

India's retail real estate market reflects a wider shift in how consumers use physical spaces. Shopping centres are competing not only on the range of products available but also on convenience, dining, entertainment and the overall experience they offer.

For commercial property owners, these changes create opportunities to attract retailers and strengthen a property's position in the market. For investors, the important question is whether the demand for these spaces translates into durable rental income, effective property management, and sustainable cash flows.

Retail-focused REITs offer one way to participate in the economics of commercial real estate, but the investment case ultimately rests on the underlying portfolio rather than the popularity of shopping malls alone.

Understanding the tenant mix, occupancy, leasing terms, operating costs, financial disclosures, and valuation can help investors evaluate that distinction.

The consumption story may draw people into shopping centres. For REIT investors, it is the quality and sustainability of the property income behind that activity that deserves closer attention.

Primary research and regulatory sources

JLL, India Retail Market Dynamics Q2 2026, September 2026: Read the report . Covers retail leasing, mall occupancy, tenant categories and city-level trends. CBRE, India Retail Figures H2 2025, January 2026: Read the report . Examines retail leasing, experiential formats, fashion and apparel, food and beverage, entertainment, and direct-to-consumer brands. Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24: Read the official fact sheet . Provides official data on household consumption expenditure in rural and urban India. SEBI, Real Estate Investment Trusts Regulations, 2014, last amended 18 April 2026: Read the regulations . Establishes the regulatory framework for REITs.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement from Hindustan Times.