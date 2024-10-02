Institutional investment inflows into the real estate sector touch $1.1 bn in Q3 2024, up 45%: Colliers

Investment inflows of about $1.1 billion were registered in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a 45% YoY growth. Office segment accounted for 54% of the total investments during the quarter, followed by residential, with a 33% share, a report by Colliers has said. Investment inflows of about $1.1 billion were registered in the third quarter of 2024 into the real estate sector, reflecting a 45% YoY growth, a report by Colliers has said. (Representational photo)(Pexels)

Residential inflows during Q3 2024 were particularly driven by domestic capital. Overall domestic investments remained robust at $0.5 billion, driving 44% of the total inflows during the quarter, it said.

Private equity investments in the residential segment are on the rise, fueled by home-ownership trends and growing interest from domestic as well as foreign institutional investors.

In the first nine months of 2024, investments in the residential segment crossed $1 billion, marking a significant 46% year-on-year increase. Q3 2024 alone saw $0.4 billion in residential investments, accounting for one-third of the total investments in the quarter, the report noted.

Overall, institutional investments into the real estate sector have touched the $4.7 billion mark during the first nine months of 2024, almost at par with the corresponding period in 2023. Of the total, more than 60% were directed towards industrial and warehousing and residential assets. With continued momentum, 2024 is expected to end on a higher note, likely surpassing 2023 volumes, the report noted.

“Institutional flows in Indian realty remain consistent, indicating sustained investor confidence. The investors are well diversified between global and domestic capital. While office assets remain a key focus, industrial and warehousing and residential segments are gaining significant momentum. The newer emerging themes like fractional ownership in office and warehousing, residential platforms with developers, flexible credit, and hospitality are driving opportunities for investors,” said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Investment Services at Colliers India.

In addition to continued traction in domestic capital, foreign investors also maintained a sizeable and a healthy appetite for Indian real estate. At $0.6 billion inflows in Q3 2024, foreign investments have more than doubled compared to the investments witnessed in Q3 2023, according to the report.

Quarterly investments in office segment surged 6.8X times over Q3 2023

After witnessing subdued activity in the previous quarter, investments in the office segment doubled on a QoQ basis, at $0.6 billion inflows. At the same time, investments also rose by 6.8X times as compared to the same period last year.

Foreign investments accounted for 88% of the total inflows into the segment during Q3 2024. Going forward, robust demand and supply momentum in Grade A office spaces across the top markets will keep the investor confidence buoyant, it noted.

Apart from office assets, residential assets too witnessed notable inflows during the quarter at $0.4 billion, witnessing a substantial surge of 40% on a YoY basis.

Most of these investments were directed towards developmental assets, as institutional investors continue to partner with reputed developers in marquee residential projects, he said.

“With a conducive domestic environment, ongoing festive season and a much-anticipated reduction in interest rates, investor confidence in India's residential real estate market is poised to remain intact," he said.

Chennai and Mumbai drive about 57% of the quarterly inflows

Chennai and Mumbai together accounted for about 57% of the total inflows during Q3 2024 backed by key acquisitions in the office segment, the report noted.

Almost 70% of the inflows in Chennai during the quarter were driven by foreign investments.

Mumbai and Delhi NCR cumulatively witnessed about 44% of the total quarterly investments in the residential segment, the report added.