Financial services industry veteran Deepak Parekh on Nov 23 rued the absence of housing data in the country's data series and pitched for a 'housing start' given the deep linkages that the sector has.

Financial services industry veteran Deepak Parekh on Nov 23 rued the absence of housing data in the country's data series and pitched for a 'housing start.' (Representational photo) (Gemini-generated photo) more less

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"Having spent a lifetime in housing finance, I have never understood why India does not have official data on housing starts. Given that housing is a sector that has such strong backwards and forward linkages, with over 250 allied industries and sectors, for many global economies, housing starts is a key indicator of economic activity. This is a missing piece in India's data series," Parekh said while addressing the Data Users Conference here.

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Housing starts is an economic indicator that measures the number of privately owned new residential housing units where construction begins during a specific period.

India has revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23.

He said changes in the composition and base year of key economic indices should be viewed as a normal statistical exercise, as the structure of the economy evolves.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing the 2011-12 base year, he said smartphones were then a luxury for a few, while digital payments through UPI, GST, e-commerce and the gig economy were either non-existent or had a limited presence. These have since become important components of economic activity and need to be adequately captured in GDP measurement, which remains the single most influential indicator guiding economic policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the 2011-12 base year, he said smartphones were then a luxury for a few, while digital payments through UPI, GST, e-commerce and the gig economy were either non-existent or had a limited presence. These have since become important components of economic activity and need to be adequately captured in GDP measurement, which remains the single most influential indicator guiding economic policy. {{/usCountry}}

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He also highlighted the growing importance of high-frequency indicators in assessing economic trends beyond quarterly GDP numbers. Monthly GST collections, e-way bills, UPI transactions, power consumption, vehicle registrations, freight traffic and bank credit, among others, provide an immediate pulse of economic activity.

While each indicator offers only an individual signal, taken together, they provide valuable insights into the health and direction of the Indian economy, even before official GDP estimates are released, he added.

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