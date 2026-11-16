MahaRERA says homebuyer cannot claim additional compensation after accepting developer’s settlement without protest

A homebuyer who accepts possession of her apartment and compensation from a developer as full and final settlement of a delay claim, without reserving the right to seek further compensation or recording any protest, cannot claim additional compensation, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has ruled.

MahaRERA said the Pune homebuyer had voluntarily accepted the developer’s compensation as full and final settlement and failed to provide any evidence that she had accepted the offer under protest. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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Dismissing a complaint against Pune-based Gera Developments Private Limited, MahaRERA observed that the homebuyer had voluntarily accepted the developer's compensation. The possession documents did not indicate that she had reserved the right to bring further claims, and she failed to submit any evidence establishing that the settlement was accepted under protest.

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“The complainant has willingly accepted compensation offered by the developer towards full and final settlement of the delay claim. The possession documents submitted on the record of the Authority do not show reservation of further claims, and no supporting document has been submitted on the record by the complainant to show that the settlement was accepted under protest,” the order said.

The case

The case concerns a homebuyer who booked a flat in Gera's Planet of Joy Project II in Pune through a registered agreement for sale dated June 10, 2022. The agreement stipulated December 31, 2025, as the date for possession against the total consideration of ₹81.13 lakh, of which the homebuyer had paid approximately ₹77.07 lakh, or nearly 95% of the amount.

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{{^usCountry}} The developer obtained the part occupancy certificate (OC) for the building on May 29, 2026, after the agreed possession deadline. It communicated the readiness to hand over possession on June 2, 2026, and the homebuyer subsequently took possession on June 20, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The developer obtained the part occupancy certificate (OC) for the building on May 29, 2026, after the agreed possession deadline. It communicated the readiness to hand over possession on June 2, 2026, and the homebuyer subsequently took possession on June 20, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the homebuyer approached MahaRERA on May 31, 2026, seeking possession, the necessary approvals, and interest for delayed possession under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The homebuyer contended that the delay amounted to 171 days and that interest should be payable from January 1, 2026, until the actual handover of possession on June 20, 2026.

The homebuyer also challenged the developer's offer of ₹30,984 towards delayed possession, which allegedly had been calculated for only 27 days. The homebuyer argued that accepting possession did not waive her statutory entitlement to delay compensation.

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Developer's defence

The developer attributed the delay in obtaining the occupancy certificate to the administrative and jurisdictional transition from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which affected the processing of statutory approvals. It said it applied for the OC on January 27, 2026, after completing the requisite construction and compliances, and that the certificate was granted on May 29, 2026, pursuant to directions issued by the Bombay High Court.

The developer further submitted that possession had been offered on June 2, 2026, and subsequently handed over on June 20, 2026, making the homebuyer's request for possession infructuous.

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"Certain interest charges levied on delayed instalments were waived as a goodwill gesture, without admitting liability. Thereafter, an amount of ₹30,984 was computed and offered towards the delay period, without prejudice to her rights and contentions and without treating the same as full and final settlement. The period attributable to statutory and administrative delays beyond its control ought to be excluded," the developer said in its defence.

"The complaint was instituted after receipt of the occupancy certificate and is therefore an afterthought," the developer said.

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MahaRERA's verdict

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The MahaRERA in its order on November 13 said that although the homebuyer had taken possession during the pendency of the complaint, the decisive factor was acceptance of the developer's compensation towards full and final settlement of the delay claim.

"The complainant has willingly accepted compensation offered by the developer towards full and final settlement of the delay claim. The possession documents submitted on the record of the Authority do not show reservation of further claims, and no supporting document has been submitted on the record by the complainant to show that the settlement was accepted under protest. Accordingly, the dismissal rests upon the voluntary settlement, and not merely upon the complaint having been filed after issuance of the OC or acceptance of possession. Hence, no further relief survives, and the complaint stands dismissed," the MahaRERA said in its order.

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Stating the above, the MahaRERA dismissed the complaint filed by the homebuyer.

An email query was sent to Gera Developments Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received. The homebuyer could not be reached for a comment.