Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates announced on November 20 the launch of a residential project, Prestige Avon, on Thanisandra Main Road in North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹550 crore.

Prestige Estates announced on November 20 the launch of a residential project, Prestige Avon, on Thanisandra Main Road in North Bengaluru. (Representational Photo) ((Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT))

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Spread across approximately three acres, the project will comprise 260 apartments with a total saleable area of around 0.4 million sq ft, the company said.

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"The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹5,500 million. Offering a selection of 2 and 3 BHK residences, Prestige Avon also features home offices in select layouts, catering to the evolving needs of urban homebuyers who increasingly seek flexible spaces that can adapt to both work and personal requirements," the company said in a statement.

According to the company statement, apartment sizes range from approximately 1,306 sq ft to 2,160 sq ft, and the project, strategically located on Thanisandra Main Road, benefits from its proximity to Bengaluru’s key connectivity corridors, including the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Kempegowda International Airport. The location also provides excellent access to established and emerging retail, commercial and social infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} “Prestige Avon is designed for homebuyers looking for a well-connected address combined with thoughtfully planned homes and contemporary lifestyle amenities. Thanisandra has emerged as one of North Bengaluru’s key residential corridors, benefiting from strong connectivity and ongoing regional development. With its carefully planned residences, including select layouts with dedicated home-office spaces, Prestige Avon responds to the changing expectations of today’s urban homebuyer," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Prestige Avon is designed for homebuyers looking for a well-connected address combined with thoughtfully planned homes and contemporary lifestyle amenities. Thanisandra has emerged as one of North Bengaluru’s key residential corridors, benefiting from strong connectivity and ongoing regional development. With its carefully planned residences, including select layouts with dedicated home-office spaces, Prestige Avon responds to the changing expectations of today’s urban homebuyer," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group. {{/usCountry}}

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Prestige Estate's expansion plans

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Prestige Estates Projects is planning residential and other project launches with a combined gross development value (GDV) of more than ₹45,000 crore across six markets over the next two years, as it looks to strengthen its presence beyond its traditional Bengaluru market. The company's launch pipeline will span Bengaluru, Mumbai, the National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai, Goa and Hyderabad, said Zayd Noaman of Prestige Estates during its Q2 FY27 investor conference call earlier this month.

The upcoming launches include Falcon City in Thane, Prestige Bougainvillaea Gardens in Sector 150, Noida, Prestige Avon and Prestige Springwood in Bengaluru, and Prestige Sea Scapes in Goa. The company is also planning larger developments, including Chambers 51, Falcon City Reserve, and Prestige Meadows, as well as projects in Chennai and Hyderabad.

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During the first half of FY27, Bengaluru accounted for 41% of the company's residential sales, followed by Hyderabad at 32%, Mumbai at 12%, and Chennai at 8%. Other markets accounted for the remaining 7%, the company informed during the call. However, these figures represent the geographical distribution of residential sales, not the allocation of the ₹45,000 crore launch pipeline planned for over the next two to three years.

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The company has a legacy spanning four decades and a portfolio that includes residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated township projects across major cities. As of September 2026, the Group has delivered 323 projects spanning 221 million sq. ft. and currently has a pipeline of 140 projects across 240 million sq ft.