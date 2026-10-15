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MahaRERA recovers 369 crore against 1,037 crore dues from developers to homebuyers; Mumbai real estate market leads in recovery

MahaRERA said it had issued recovery warrants worth ₹1,037 cr against developers since 2017, of which 45% has been recovered, the highest recovery rate in India

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 10:41:22 IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
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The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on October 15 said it has recovered 369.45 crore in compensation for homebuyers across 273 real estate projects, against which 516 recovery warrants worth 1,037 crore were issued to the developers in the last 9 years. Mumbai real estate market accounted for the highest recovery of dues, the authority said.

MahaRERA has recovered ₹369.45 crore in compensation for homebuyers across 273 real estate projects, against which 516 recovery warrants worth ₹1,037 crore were issued to the developers in the last 9 years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
MahaRERA has recovered ₹369.45 crore in compensation for homebuyers across 273 real estate projects, against which 516 recovery warrants worth ₹1,037 crore were issued to the developers in the last 9 years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to MahaRERA, its compensation recovery rate stands at 45%, which places it first among RERA authorities in India in terms of compensation recovered for homebuyers.

What is a recovery warrant?

MahaRERA issues recovery orders against real estate developers in case of default in handing over possession of property to homebuyers. The execution of recovery warrants must be conducted by the respective district collectors of the area.

"Since MahaRERA’s establishment in May 2017, the regulator has issued recovery orders totalling 1,037.86 crore towards compensation for 1,531 complainants. Of this amount, cases involving 104.70 crore are pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), while cases involving 104.46 crore fall under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 (MPID Act). As a result, recovery proceedings involving approximately 209.16 crore are currently restricted," MahaRERA said in a statement.

According to MahaRERA, out of the total 369.45 crore recovered by MahaRERA with the help of various District Collectorates, Mumbai ranks on top with a collection of 228 crore.

The data shows that 142.31 crore was recovered from the Mumbai Suburban district followed by 85.80 crore from the Mumbai City district, 68 crore from the Pune district, 36 crore from the Thane City district, and 12 crore from the Alibaug district.

Apart from these, Nagpur district reported collection of 9.65 crore, Palghar has recovered 4.90 crore, Nashik 4.90 crore, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 3.84 crore, Sindhudurg 54 lakh, Solapur 12 lakh; and Chandrapur 9 lakh, bringing the outstanding compensation amount to zero in these districts, the MahaRERA said in its statement.

Also Read: MahaRERA update: New guidelines issued to ensure homebuyers are compensated within 60 days by the developers

Highest dues in Mumbai and Pune

The data shared by MahaRERA reveals that out of the total 1,037 crore in recovery warrants issued in Maharashtra, the highest due 878 crore is from Mumbai and Pune. In the Mumbai suburban district, the due is 415 crore, followed by 231 crore in Mumbai city and 230 crore in Pune.

According to the data, other districts like Thane, Alibaug, Palghar, and Nagpur had recovered warrants worth over 146 crore.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

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