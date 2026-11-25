The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) rejected a developer's plea to cancel a homebuyer's agreement over delayed payments, after the buyer cited a series of medical emergencies in his family that caused financial difficulties.

Pune real estate: MahaRERA rejected a developer's plea to cancel a homebuyer's agreement over delayed payments, after the buyer cited a series of medical emergencies in his family that caused financial difficulties. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more less

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While the authority held that these circumstances did not absolve the buyer of his contractual obligation to clear the outstanding amount, it said they, along with the substantial amount already paid, had to be considered before deciding whether cancellation was justified. MahaRERA directed the buyer to pay the outstanding amount within a month; failing to do so, the developer would be free to cancel the Agreement to Lease.

The case

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The case concerned a residential unit in Amanora Gold Towers, Pune, for which an Agreement to Lease was registered on October 21, 2019, at an agreed consideration of ₹47.70 lakh payable by the developer firm, City Corporation Ltd., to the homebuyer.

The developer approached MahaRERA seeking cancellation of the agreement, alleging that the homebuyer failed to clear the outstanding payment despite repeated demands and reminders. It also sought to restrain him from creating any third-party interest in the unit.

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{{^usCountry}} The developer said that the project received an occupation certificate (OC) in September 2024, and that he had sent multiple reminders to the homebuyer, in the form of a demand letter to complete the payment and take possession of the apartment. Homebuyer cites medical emergencies in the family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The developer said that the project received an occupation certificate (OC) in September 2024, and that he had sent multiple reminders to the homebuyer, in the form of a demand letter to complete the payment and take possession of the apartment. Homebuyer cites medical emergencies in the family {{/usCountry}}

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The homebuyer, in his defence, said that he was suffering from diabetes, his wife was seven months pregnant and undergoing treatment, and his father was suffering from lymphatic filariasis.

"My father was declared permanently disabled and that my uncle subsequently expired due to cancer. Owing to these medical emergencies occurring consecutively, he faced financial difficulties and was unable to make the balance payment within the stipulated time," the homebuyer told MahaRERA.

The homebuyer stated that he communicated the reasons for the delay to the developer via email. He submitted that he is a genuine purchaser who invested his hard-earned money in the project and paid approximately ₹42.70 lakh, which is more than 75% of the total consideration.

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The homebuyer told MahaREERA that he has been residing in rented premises from the beginning and has suffered hardships on account of non-completion of the flat and non-handover of possession by the developer within the agreed period in the year 2023.

According to the homebuyer, the developer was required to complete the work and hand over possession in accordance with the agreement but failed to perform its obligations within the stipulated time. He alleged that the developer was in default of its contractual obligations and is not entitled to claim interest on the outstanding amount.

Also Read: MahaRERA says homebuyer cannot claim additional compensation after accepting developer’s settlement without protest

'Developer wants to sell the flat to another homebuyer at increased price'

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The homebuyer alleged that, given the substantial increase in the flat's market value, the developer is seeking cancellation of the Agreement with the intention to sell the said flat to another purchaser at a higher price.

"It has been submitted that cancellation of the Agreement would cause irreparable loss and greater hardship to the Respondent, who invested substantial amounts towards the purchase of his first residential premises. It has also been contended that continuation of the Agreement would not cause any hardship to the Complainant," the homebuyer told MahaRERA.

The homebuyer expressed his readiness and willingness to pay the balance consideration, stating that ₹14.54 lakh is payable towards the outstanding consideration. The homebuyer prayed that the developer be directed to accept the balance amount of ₹14.54 lakh and hand over possession of the flat.

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Also Read: MahaRERA rejects Pune homebuyer's parking claim, cites registered agreement stating no parking was sought

MahaRERA's order

The MahaRERA said that the medical emergencies may have caused difficulties for the homebuyer, but they did not excuse him from paying the remaining amount as agreed. However, the authority said these circumstances, along with the substantial amount already paid, had to be considered before deciding whether cancelling the agreement was justified.

"It is observed that the circumstances stated by the Respondent (homebuyer) may explain the difficulties faced by him; however, such circumstances do not extinguish his contractual obligation to make payment of the balance consideration in accordance with the Agreement. Nevertheless, the said circumstances, together with the substantial payments already made, are relevant while examining whether the alleged default is of such a nature as to justify the extreme relief of cancellation sought by the Complainant," the MahaRERA said in its order.

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MahaRERA said the developer relied upon Clause 25 of the Agreement to Lease and the legal notice dated March 18, 2025 to contend that the Agreement was terminated due to the homebuyer's default.

"However, considering the homebuyer's substantial payment towards the agreed premium, his categorical acknowledgement of the outstanding amount of ₹14.54 lakh, and his expressed willingness to complete the transaction, it is observed that an opportunity deserves to be granted to the Respondent (homebuyer) to discharge the outstanding payment obligation," the MahaRERA said in the order.

Citing the above, the MahaRERA directed the homebuyer to pay the balance lease premium of ₹10.04 lakh and additional charges of ₹4.49 lakh towards electricity, gas, utilities, and maintenance within 30 days, along with applicable interest on the delayed lease premium. Upon receipt of the amount, the developer was directed to complete the contractual formalities and hand over possession of the unit, along with the Occupancy Certificate.

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"In case the homebuyer fails to pay the balance amount within the period stipulated herein, the Complainant is at liberty for cancellation of the Agreement to Lease in accordance with the terms and conditions thereof and the provisions of Section 11(5) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016," the MahaRERA said in its order.

An email query was sent to City Corporation Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received. The homebuyer could not be reached for comment.