West Bengal’s proposed repeal of the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976, could free up larger urban land parcels for real estate development, paving the way for integrated townships and large residential and commercial projects while attracting greater institutional investment to Kolkata and other urban centres. The move could also facilitate the redevelopment of large old properties and closed industrial sites into modern residential and commercial developments, real estate experts said.

West Bengal’s proposed repeal of the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976, could free up larger urban land parcels for real estate development, paving the way for integrated townships and large residential and commercial projects. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more less

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The state cabinet has approved the proposal to adopt the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Repeal Act, 1999, which will be placed before the West Bengal Assembly during its winter session beginning December 4. The proposed move could remove a long-standing regulatory constraint on urban landholdings, making it easier for developers to consolidate larger land parcels and undertake projects that have historically faced regulatory hurdles. It could also improve the viability of large-scale residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, they said.

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Larger contiguous land parcels could support integrated developments comprising housing, offices, retail spaces, schools, hospitals and other social infrastructure. The proposed repeal could also create opportunities to redevelop large, underutilised urban properties and make land assets more attractive to institutional investors and private equity funds, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The proposed repeal could mark an important turning point for West Bengal's real estate sector. By easing restrictions on urban landholdings, it could facilitate the consolidation of larger land parcels, encourage integrated developments and improve the feasibility of projects that have historically faced regulatory constraints," said Joydeep Paul, senior director, occupier strategy and solutions, industrial and logistics, and branch head (Kolkata), Knight Frank India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The proposed repeal could mark an important turning point for West Bengal's real estate sector. By easing restrictions on urban landholdings, it could facilitate the consolidation of larger land parcels, encourage integrated developments and improve the feasibility of projects that have historically faced regulatory constraints," said Joydeep Paul, senior director, occupier strategy and solutions, industrial and logistics, and branch head (Kolkata), Knight Frank India. {{/usCountry}}

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"More importantly, a simplified land regime could make Kolkata and other urban centres more attractive to institutional investors and private equity funds. However, translating this reform into investment will depend on clear implementation, title certainty, faster approvals and supporting infrastructure," he said.

Also Read: West Bengal finance minister invites investors to Kolkata, promises reforms to unlock city’s potential

What is the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976?

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The Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976, imposed limits on the amount of vacant urban land that an individual, family or company could hold. In the Kolkata urban agglomeration, including Howrah and surrounding areas, the ceiling was 500 square metres, while the limit was 2,000 square metres in the Asansol-Durgapur urban agglomeration.

Although Parliament enacted the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Repeal Act, 1999, to repeal the original legislation, West Bengal retained the 1976 law. The proposed adoption of the 1999 Repeal Act could bring the state in line with several other states that have repealed the urban land ceiling framework.

The continuation of the legislation has been a concern for real estate developers, particularly those seeking to undertake large residential and commercial projects. Developers have argued that the restrictions complicated land aggregation, ownership structures and project financing, making it harder to attract institutional and private equity investment.

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A month before the cabinet decision, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta had flagged the 1976 legislation as an impediment to urban development while speaking at the CREDAI NATCON event in Kolkata.

"One of them is something called Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act 1976. It is an impediment and deterrent to development. It has to go," Dasgupta had said.

According to Sushil Mohta, president, CREDAI West Bengal, and chairman, Merlin Group, the cabinet's decision to adopt the 1999 Repeal Act is the most important urban reform the state has seen in a generation.

Parliament repealed the original legislation in 1999, and almost every state subsequently adopted the repeal. West Bengal, however, continued to enforce the law, along with a handful of other states. The result was a vacant land ceiling of just 500 square metres (approximately 7.5 cottahs) in the Kolkata urban agglomeration and 2,000 square metres in Asansol-Durgapur, Mohta explained.

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"No serious developer can build a modern township, an IT campus or a large housing project on 7.5 cottahs," he said.

Under the old law, developers had to divide landholdings across multiple companies to remain within the prescribed ceiling. This complicated land titles, increased legal costs, slowed approvals and led to leakage of government revenue. The restrictions also constrained land supply for urban development, delayed project execution and pushed up costs for end-users, Mohta said.

Pension funds, private equity firms and global investors typically seek transparent ownership structures and clear land titles. Complex, multi-entity landholding arrangements can deter such investments, he said.

Indian real estate attracted a record $8.5 billion in institutional investment in 2025. However, Kolkata, despite being eastern India's largest real estate market, has received a relatively modest share of such investments in most years, Mohta said.

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Also Read: Kolkata’s 700-project construction freeze puts safety, real estate approvals in the spotlight

What could change for the real estate sector?

Mohta said the proposed repeal could address some of these structural constraints by making it easier to assemble larger contiguous land parcels. This could improve land supply for planned urban development and facilitate integrated townships with housing, offices, schools, hospitals and green spaces within metropolitan areas, rather than limiting such developments to city outskirts.

It could also help developers structure projects through a single entity with clearer ownership, making them more attractive to institutional and foreign investors. Fewer Urban Land Ceiling-related clearances and exemption requirements could potentially reduce approval timelines and landholding costs, he explained.

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The reform could further open up opportunities to redevelop large old properties and closed industrial sites into modern residential and commercial developments, he said.

Kolkata's residential market has also witnessed an increase in activity. Housing launches nearly doubled from around 9,500 units in 2021 to a record 17,164 units in 2025, according to JLL. Sales increased from 7,183 units to 14,195 units during the same period.

The proposed repeal could help sustain this momentum by facilitating larger developments and improving the city's appeal to institutional investors, Mohta said.

The way forward

While welcoming the cabinet's decision, Mohta said the repeal Bill should be passed during the winter session without delay. He added that the next phase of reform should address the entire real estate development lifecycle, including land, approvals, power and utilities, urban infrastructure and regulatory compliance.

He identified several additional measures that could strengthen the impact of the proposed repeal

Rationalise land ceilings under the West Bengal Land Reforms Act:

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Review the ceiling provisions under Section 14M of the West Bengal Land Reforms Act, 1955, which, according to Mohta, continue to apply outside Kolkata Municipal Corporation wards 1 to 100.

Resolve pending cases: Issue clear guidelines on pending Urban Land Ceiling proceedings and appeals to provide certainty and closure to landowners.

Undertake further land reforms:

Resolve issues relating to bargadars (sharecroppers) and allow land belonging to closed industries to be used for real estate and urban development projects.

Introduce a modern township policy:

Develop a policy on the lines of Gujarat and Maharashtra, including a pilot township near New Town and land banks for plug-and-play IT, logistics and industrial parks.

Streamline approvals:

Introduce a time-bound, single-window approval system to reduce interest, overhead and landholding costs, Mohta added.