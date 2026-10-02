West Bengal finance minister invites investors to Kolkata, promises reforms to unlock city’s potential
West Bengal FM Dr Swapan Dasgupta said outdated laws such as Urban Land Ceiling Act must go, urging organised developers to invest in and develop West Bengal
West Bengal finance minister Dr Swapan Dasgupta, the chief guest at the first-ever CREDAI NATCON 2026 summit in Kolkata, on Friday invited investors and the real estate fraternity to explore opportunities in the city, promising legislative reforms and renewed efforts to restore Kolkata’s economic prominence.
Addressing around 1,200 delegates attending the three-day summit, Dasgupta highlighted Kolkata’s rich historical and cultural legacy but acknowledged that the city had struggled to keep pace with other major urban centres over the past five decades. He expressed confidence that focused efforts, policy changes and fresh investments could help Kolkata reclaim its position as a major destination for business and industry.
“Kolkata has a rich past, but its present has been gloomy. The city has, in many ways, fallen off the map over the past 50 years. We need to change that and bring Kolkata back,” said Swapan Dasgupta, Minister-in-charge, Finance Dept, Govt of West Bengal, emphasising the need to create an environment that encourages businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to establish and expand their operations in the city.
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The minister said outdated legislative provisions were among the obstacles that needed to be addressed to facilitate development. He pointed to laws dating back to the 1970s, including the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, and called for a review of such provisions to make the regulatory framework more responsive to present-day economic requirements.
He said reforms would be necessary to support urban development, encourage investment and enable the city to take advantage of emerging economic opportunities. A modern legislative framework, he indicated, would be important for creating an environment in which industries and businesses could grow.
Dasgupta also stressed the importance of expanding manufacturing and strengthening the technology sector, saying Kolkata needed a more organised and coordinated approach to economic revival. Greater industrial activity, technology-led growth and investment in urban development would be key to generating employment and attracting talent, he said.
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Reflecting on the city’s changing image, the minister observed that Kolkata was often remembered through nostalgia rather than its contemporary economic prospects. He said younger generations increasingly looked towards other cities for education, employment and professional opportunities.
“Kolkata is remembered for its nostalgia, but we need to ensure that it is also seen as a city of opportunities. Our aim should be to bring our children back to Kolkata by creating jobs, encouraging entrepreneurship and providing an environment in which young people can build their futures,” he said.
The minister’s address placed investment, policy reform and employment generation at the centre of the city’s development agenda. He called for collective efforts involving the government, industry and the real estate sector to build confidence among investors and establish Kolkata as a competitive destination for business.
The three-day summit has brought together approximately 1,200 delegates from across the country, providing a platform for discussions on real estate, urban development, industrial growth and investment opportunities.
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Dasgupta’s remarks underscored the state government’s stated ambition to reposition Kolkata as an important economic centre by addressing regulatory challenges, encouraging private investment and creating opportunities for the next generation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More