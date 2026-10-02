Exclusive | Mujhe bass apne game ko jeena tha: Lovlina Borgohain on winning gold medal at Asian Games 2026

Turning 29 came with a golden gift for Lovlina Borgohain. The boxer clinched her maiden Asian Games gold in the 75kg category in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on October 2, becoming only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to win gold at the continental event. Lovlina Borgohain (Photo: MOHD RASFAN / AFP)

An elated Borgohain shares, “Mera Asian Games ka first gold medal hai, and mera birthday hai. Yeh bohot bada gift hai ki main apne aap ko gold medal de paayi... Japan mere liye bohut special tha.”

She tells us that she entered the competition without expectations, but with the determination to give it her all. “Mere liye sabse badi baat yeh thi ki main apni game ko enjoy kar paun kyunki main iss baar bohut zyada expectation ke saath nahin aayi thi. Mujhe bas apne game ko jeena tha. Main enjoy kar rahi thi aur 100% dene ki koshish kar rahi thi. Mujhe lag raha tha ki agar main 100% dungi toh main kisi ko bhi hara sakti hoon,” she shares.

On comparisons with Mary Kom, who won India’s previous Asian Games gold in boxing at the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea, she says, “Mere liye Mary di already legend hain. Main unko apne saath compare nahin karna chahti hoon. Unki alag journey hai, meri alag journey hai. Main koshish karti hoon unke jaisa banun aur humare desh ko bahut saare medals dun.”

When asked to sum up the whole feeling of hearing the National Anthem and seeing the Indian National Flag being hoisted during the medal ceremony, she said it was a dream-come-true moment. “Harr athlete ka sapna rehta hai ki national anthem baja paayein podium finish karke.. Commonwealth me meine yeh miss kiya tha, but iss baar mein karr paayi. Toh mere liye yeh bohot jyada special tha.”