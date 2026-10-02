CM Dhami pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri and Uttarakhand statehood martyrs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, and separately paid homage to martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to who made the supreme sacrifice on the anniversary of the Rampur firing incident at the Martyrs' Memorial, in Dehradun on Friday. (@pushkardhami X)

At the Chief Minister’s residence, Dhami offered floral tributes to portraits of Gandhi and Shastri and recalled their contributions. He said Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence and humanity would continue to inspire society. According to Dhami, Gandhi’s thoughts remained relevant for promoting peace, harmony and social cohesion.

Remembering Shastri, the chief minister said his simple life, honesty, sense of duty and dedication to the nation were an inspiration. He said Shastri’s call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” would continue to underline the contribution and importance of soldiers and farmers to nation-building.

Dhami said the ideals of both leaders would continue to inspire people to serve the nation and society.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan paid floral tributes to Gandhi and Shastri at the Secretariat on the occasion of their birth anniversaries. Other senior officials also offered tributes. The Bharatkhande Music College presented a group rendition of Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, ‘Vaishnav Jan’.

Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Nitesh Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary Vijay Kumar Jogdande and Navneet Pandey, along with other senior officers and employees, were present.

Dhami also visited the Shaheed Sthal at the Kachahari complex in Dehradun, where he paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

He said the separate state of Uttarakhand became possible because of the struggle, sacrifice and martyrdom of the statehood activists. Their contribution to the creation of Uttarakhand would always be remembered, he said.

Dhami said the state government was committed to the respect and welfare of statehood activists and the families of those who died during the movement. He added that building a prosperous, empowered and self-reliant Uttarakhand in line with the aspirations of the statehood movement would be a true tribute to the martyrs.

Cabinet Minister Khajan Das was also present at the Shaheed Sthal.