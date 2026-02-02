Mary Kom issues apology after lashing out at ex-husband Onler: ‘Saalon se daba hua dard, depression…’

Indian boxer and politician Mary Kom has been in the news since the past few weeks due to her recent remarks about her ex-husband Karung Onkholer (Onler). On a chat show this month, Mary Kom revealed the reason behind her divorce in 2023, accusing Onler of cheating her out of crores of rupees that she had earned through her boxing career, allegedly taking loans in her name and transferring assets to his name without her consent. Soon Onler hit back, claiming that Mary cheated on him while they were married. The boxer has now issued an apology on social media.

In a video shared on social media, Mary Kom shares, “Namaskar. Sabse pehle maafi chahti hun, social media mein mera statement ko lekar kaafi log confuse ho gaya. Main yeh clarify karna chahti hun, yeh nahi ki meri shaadi kabhi success hi nahi thi. Sab theek tha, kaafi saal tak. Lekin baad mein jab trust completely toot gaya, tab cheezein badli.” The boxer added that she has conducted herself with dignity and restraint, no matter what was said about her.

Referring to her statement ‘Gali gali mein football khelte hain, aap log bhi khelte hain naa?’ for Onler leaving his successful career as footballer to support their family, Mary explained, “Mere is remark ko social media par galat direction mein chale gaye hai, jo kaafi unfortunate hai. Main bilkul bhi kisi youth football culture ya football fraternity ka against nahi hun.” She went on to add that she loves football and enjoys playing the sport even though she's a boxer herself. “Mere ex ne kaha ke unhone apne career football sacrifice kiya. Unhone Shillong mein football khelta tha. Lekin football chhodke meri mulakaat baad mein Dilli mein hua.” Mary Kom went on to apologise to the wider male community, who were hurt by her comments made on the show. She stated, “Woh moment mere liye emotionally overwhelming tha. Saalon se daba hua dard, depression, use hone ka ehsaas aur betrayal ek saath surface par aa gaya.”

Under this video, the boxer was trolled by internet users. One such netizen claimed, “It seems she is just reading the script from behind recording 📸... madamji toh😔Dilse nehe bol raha hei,” whereas another troll wrote, “All the script is behind the camera. She is looking and reading like a poem.”