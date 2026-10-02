Haryana CM Saini focuses on welfare, public outreach and service delivery

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is completing two years in office on October 17, with the state government highlighting welfare measures, public outreach and administrative reforms undertaken during his tenure. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT_PRINT)

Saini said the government was committed to the welfare and wellbeing of every citizen irrespective of caste, creed or religion. He said different stakeholders were consulted before framing policies and their suggestions were considered.

According to the chief minister, 70 of the 217 commitments made to people before the elections have been fulfilled, while work has begun on the remaining commitments. Among the measures cited are continued minimum support price on 24 crops, cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 for BPL families under the Har Ghar Har Grahini Yojana and ₹2,100 per month for women under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

The government has also emphasised public participation in the Budget-making process. Saini said he held 13 pre-Budget meetings with stakeholders between January 6 and January 27, 2026, and received 5,000 suggestions while preparing the 2026-27 Budget.

The chief minister’s outreach initiatives include Samadhan Shivirs, the Jan Samvad programme and meetings with citizens. The month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was launched on September 17, 2026.

On service delivery, the government said hundreds of apps have been introduced to allow citizens to access services online. Social security pensions and other monetary benefits are transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. As many as 791 services have been brought under the Right to Service Act, while land records have been digitalised and online property registration introduced.

The government has also launched helplines and the Satark Haryana App to enable people to report graft. The Jan Samvad programme allows villagers to interact directly with the chief minister and raise demands and grievances.

The government has cited employment for about 45,000 youth, the Bima Sakhi Yojana, free dialysis for poor kidney patients, free procedures and treatment, and financial assistance to 6,318 cancer patients from eligible poor families among its measures.

Saini said the government’s objective was to make people partners in policymaking and take administration closer to citizens.