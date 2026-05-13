US-Iran war: CREDAI urges MoHUA to direct RERA authorities to grant 3-6 month extension for real estate projects

Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), the real estate developers' body, has urged the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to direct state RERA authorities to grant a blanket extension of three to six months for project completion timelines and recognise the situation as a force majeure event for the real estate sector. US-Iran war impact: CREDAI has urged the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to direct state RERA authorities to grant a blanket extension of three to six months for project completion timelines across the country. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The developers’ body said disruptions in raw material supplies and labour shortages triggered by the situation are delaying project execution nationwide.

In a letter dated April 30, 2026, addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Credai said the ongoing situation in West Asia has severely disrupted construction material supply chains and labour availability, impacting real estate projects across India.

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"The sector continues to face significant disruptions in construction material supply chains and labour availability due to circumstances beyond its control. The ongoing volatility in energy supplies has impacted production across key manufacturing clusters. Notably, the Morbi ceramic hub in Gujarat, which accounts for a substantial share of India’s tile production, experienced temporary disruptions due to fuel shortages arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict. While production has gradually resumed, the impact continues to persist in the form of elevated input and logistics costs, leading to an increase in tile prices," Credai said in its letter.

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In view of the above, “we humbly request the Ministry to consider: Recognising the current situation as a case of force majeure for the real estate sector; Advising and guiding RERA Authorities across states to grant a blanket extension of three (3) to six (6) months for project completion timelines; Providing necessary policy support to mitigate the adverse impact on project execution and sectoral stability,” it said.

According to Credai, the broader building materials ecosystem, including cement, steel, aluminium and polymers, continues to face constraints due to disrupted supply chains and energy-related uncertainties.

"At the same time, shortages of essential fuels such as LPG have triggered reverse migration of labour from urban centres, compounding workforce shortages at project sites. These combined challenges, primarily arising from supply chain disruptions and workforce availability, are placing considerable pressure on project execution, resulting in delays and adversely affecting delivery timelines across the country," Credai said in the letter.

Credai asks for a blanket extension of 3–6 months for project completion timelines across RERA-registered projects Considering the prevailing situation, Credai, in its letter, urged the Central government to recognise the ongoing crisis as a force majeure event for the real estate sector. The body also sought directions for RERA authorities across states to grant a blanket extension of three to six months for project completion timelines and provide necessary policy support to mitigate the adverse impact on project execution and overall sectoral stability.

Boman Irani, chairman of Credai National and CMD of Rustomjee Developers, confirmed that the builders’ body had written to the government seeking relief measures.

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“Credai has approached the authorities requesting an extension of timelines and asking them to consider the current situation as a force majeure event. We are also writing, or have already written, to state RERA authorities seeking extensions in project completion timelines,” Irani said.

“At the company level, we are among the developers adopting precast construction technology. Given the shortage of skilled labour, there is a growing focus on mechanisation and factory-built components that can be assembled on-site. We have tied up with RPD of Singapore for this and are moving towards it step by step,” Irani said.