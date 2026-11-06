Shirdi Airport Authority to lease 254 sq ft space for paid lounge at minimum monthly rent of 2.28 lakh

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd (MADC), which operates Shirdi Airport, has invited bids to lease approximately 254 sq ft of space at the departure side of the airport's terminal building for setting up a paid passenger lounge.

The MADC which operates Shirdi Airport, has invited bids to lease approximately 254 sq ft of space at the departure side of the airport's terminal building for setting up a paid passenger lounge. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The minimum reserved licence fee for the space has been fixed at ₹900 per sq ft per month, translating into a minimum monthly rent of approximately ₹2.28 lakh, excluding applicable taxes and other charges.

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According to the e-tender document issued by MADC, the space is located on the departure side of the terminal building at Shirdi Airport in Kakdi, Maharashtra.

The area measures approximately 14.6 ft by 17.6 ft, or 254 sq ft, and is being offered on a leave and licence basis. The successful bidder will be required to establish and operate the paid lounge facility at the allotted premises.

The tender specifies that the space will be handed over on an 'as is where is' basis. It comes with certain basic infrastructure, including gypsum board partitions, false ceiling, centralised air-conditioning vents, ceiling lights, electrical sockets, an entry door and two closed windows.

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{{^usCountry}} The licence period will initially be 24 months and can be extended up to 36 months, subject to satisfactory performance and MADC's discretion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The licence period will initially be 24 months and can be extended up to 36 months, subject to satisfactory performance and MADC's discretion. {{/usCountry}}

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The tender also specifies a minimum lock-in period of 12 months for the successful bidder. A gestation period of 60 days will be provided for obtaining security clearance and completing fit-outs, installations and other preparations before commencing operations.

Apart from the monthly licence fee, the successful bidder will also have to pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges equivalent to 10% of the space rent. At the minimum reserved licence fee of ₹2.28 lakh per month, this would translate into approximately ₹22,860 in monthly CAM charges, taking the minimum monthly outgo to around ₹2.51 lakh, excluding applicable taxes and utility charges.

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The licence fee will increase by 10% annually on a compounded basis from April 1 every year. CAM charges will also be subject to a minimum annual compounded escalation of 10%.

MADC has also laid down eligibility conditions for prospective bidders. According to the tender document, applicants can include proprietorship firms, partnership firms, limited liability partnerships and companies incorporated in India.

Bidders must have experience in similar operations during the preceding five years, with at least one operational unit functioning on the date of issue of the tender. They must also have achieved an average annual turnover of ₹1 crore during the preceding three financial years, according to the tender document.

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MADC invites bids for 3.7-acre plot near Shirdi Airport for 5-star hotel at ₹ 4.49 crore reserve price

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Two months ago, MADC had invited bids to lease a 3.70-acre plot near Shirdi International Airport for the development of a five-star-category hotel. The land, spread across around 14,973 sq m, will be offered on a 49-year lease, with the minimum lease premium fixed at ₹3,000 per sq m, translating to around ₹4.49 crore for the entire plot, according to the tender document.

The tender was for leasing the plot located outside the airport area, in a mixed-use zone. MADC, a Maharashtra government undertaking and the nodal agency for airport and aviation infrastructure development in the state, has earmarked two plots totalling nearly four acres for the proposed hotel.

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The tender specifies 3.70 acres, and a minimum lease premium of about ₹4.49 crore based on ₹3,000 per sq m for 14,973 sq m.

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About Shirdi Airport

Shirdi Airport was developed as a greenfield airport at Kakdi village, approximately 14 km from Shirdi town, to facilitate connectivity for devotees visiting the famous Sai Baba temple and promote religious tourism in Maharashtra.

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Shirdi is a major religious destination in Maharashtra, known for the Sai Baba temple, which attracts over 2 crore devotees from across India and abroad. The airport is managed by MADC, a Maharashtra government undertaking, which has been tasked with developing and maintaining aviation infrastructure in the state.