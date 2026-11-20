Gurugram-based Signature Global has acquired around 10-acre land parcels in Sohna, Gurugram to build real estate projects as part of its expansion plans.

Signature Global has acquired around 10-acre land parcels in Sohna, Gurugram. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The company in a regulatory filing that said that collaboration agreements have been entered into by the company for land admeasuring approximately 7.557 acres in Sohna, District Gurugram, along with another land admeasuring approximately 2.623 acres in the same area.

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"The collaboration agreements grant development rights over the said land parcels to the Company and Signature global Business Park Limited, as applicable, for a real estate project, subject to obtaining applicable licenses and permissions from the concerned authorities. These collaborations further strengthen the Company's and its wholly owned subsidiaries’ land bank in the Sohna, Gurugram, an emerging growth corridor within Gurugram and is in line with the Company's strategy of expanding its presence across high potential locations," the company said in the regulatory filing.

According to the company, the two land parcels have an overall potential developable area of approximate 0.86 million sq ft.

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475 acres land acquisition in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

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{{^usCountry}} On November 17, the company announced that a consortium led by its wholly owned subsidiary Maa Vaishno Net-Tech Limited, has emerged as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad, Maharashtra, a part of MMR, with a bid valued at ₹194.19 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 17, the company announced that a consortium led by its wholly owned subsidiary Maa Vaishno Net-Tech Limited, has emerged as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad, Maharashtra, a part of MMR, with a bid valued at ₹194.19 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the arrangement between consortium partners, 35% of the total equity in Maa Vaishno Net Tech Limited will be diluted post necessary approvals, with other consortium members acquiring the said stake. Signatureglobal (India) Limited will continue to retain a 65% majority shareholding, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The land parcels are strategically located across Raigad district including in talukas of Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, and adjoining areas, benefiting from the region's evolving infrastructure landscape. The broader catchment is supported by major connectivity developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the upcoming Panvel–Karjat suburban railway corridor, the company said.

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The bid was won through an online e-auction under the asset monetisation process of PACL limited, overseen by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee; a body constituted by SEBI pursuant to the orders of Supreme Court of India, it said.