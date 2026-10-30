Signature Global awards ₹496 crore construction contract for Tonino Lamborghini residences project in Gurugram

Delhi NCR-based, Signature Global, announced on October 30 that it has awarded a construction contract worth about ₹496 crore to B.L. Kashyap & Sons Limited (BLK) for its premium branded residential project, ‘Tonino Lamborghini Residences’, located in Sector 71 on Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram. Signature Global, announced on October 30 that it has awarded a construction contract worth about ₹496 crore to B.L. Kashyap & Sons Limited (BLK) for its premium branded residential project, ‘Tonino Lamborghini Residences.' (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT generated image )

According to the company, BLK will build the main structure of the project, including civil and structural work up to plaster level and part of the MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) work. This covers four residential towers with 3 basements and 41 floors each, and one residential tower with 3 basements, Ground and 39 floors.

The commercial and ancillary buildings and other related work are also part of the contract. It also includes the commercial and ancillary buildings, along with other associated works. The project is expected to be executed over a timeline of 5–6 years.

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"The award of this contract to B.L. Kashyap & Sons marks an important step in bringing Tonino Lamborghini Residences from vision to reality. As India's first Tonino Lamborghini branded residences, the project demands a standard of execution that matches its design ambition, and BLK's experience and engineering capability make them the right partner for it. Our focus now is on building well, maintaining quality at every stage, and delivering homes that live up to the standards the Tonino Lamborghini name represents," said Lalit Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd.

The company said that the project is spread across 12.40 acres, ‘Tonino Lamborghini Residences’ comprises 812 premium residences in five towers, planned in a low-density, 4-to-a-core configuration for privacy and quietude.

"It marks the Tonino Lamborghini brand's debut in India's residential real estate market and brings the brand's Italian design heritage and Total Living philosophy into the home. Phase 1 of the project has sold out completely, and Phase 2 has also been launched recently," the company said.

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According to the company statement, the project is part of SG SPR Estate, an integrated destination being developed by Signature Global in Sector 71, Gurugram and anchored by a 25-acre Commercial Business District being developed with RMZ Corporation, with seamless connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Golf Course Road and IGI Airport.