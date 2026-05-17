Signature Global to invest ₹3,500 cr in FY27 on land buying, construction

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global will invest around ₹3,500 crore this fiscal year on land acquisition in Gurugram region and construction activities as it maintains positive outlook towards housing demand despite global uncertainties, its Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said. Signature Global will invest around ₹3,500 crore this fiscal year on land acquisition in Gurugram region and construction activities as it maintains positive outlook towards housing demand despite global uncertainties. (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT generated image )

In an interview with PTI, he noted that the Gurugram housing market did face "little bit of softness" on demand side during the second half of the 2025-26 fiscal year, after registering a sharp rally in sales as well as prices during 2022-2024 calendar years.

However, Aggarwal strongly believes that the Gurugram housing market would return to normalcy this fiscal year.

On the growth plans and targets for 2026-27 fiscal year, he said the company has set a target to achieve 21 per cent growth in sales bookings this fiscal year to ₹10,000 crore on strong launch pipeline and residual inventories in the under-construction real estate projects.

"We will be investing around ₹2,000 crore on construction activities this fiscal year," Aggarwal said.

On land acquisition, he said the company invested around ₹700 crore last fiscal year to buy land parcels. “We will be investing ₹1,000-1,500 crore on land acquisition during FY27.”

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Aggarwal said the company is evaluating many land parcels in Gurugram district and adjoining areas and it hopes to conclude a few deals soon.

"We are always looking for good opportunity to grow our business," he said.

The chairman highlighted that the company has entered into commercial real estate business in partnership with Bengaluru-based RMZ group, as part of its strategy to diversify into other segments of the real estate sector.

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During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's sales bookings fell 20 per cent to ₹8,250 crore from a record ₹10,290 crore in the preceding year. The company sold 2,114 homes in the last fiscal year, almost half of the 4,130 units in the preceding year.

The company's average sales realisation increased to ₹15,250 per sq ft from ₹12,457 per sq ft in FY25, driven by higher volumes in the premium segment and sales price increase across key regions.

Signature Global had attributed the fall in sales bookings to "softer market environment" in Gurugram.

In April, Signature Global tied up with Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an investment of nearly ₹2,900 crore.

Signature Global has reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,094.64 crore last fiscal year from ₹101.2 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income rose to ₹2,778.85 crore in FY26 from ₹2,637.99 crore in 2024-25.

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Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has delivered 17.9 million sq ft of real estate since inception.