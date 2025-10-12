Singapore property boom heats up again with near sellout project

(Bloomberg) -- A private home project in Singapore saw a near sellout in its first weekend of sales, underscoring the city-state’s persistently hot residential market despite multiple rounds of government cooling measures. Singapore real estate: The Skye at Holland, a development in one of the nation’s top expatriate enclaves, sold about 658, or nearly 99%, of its 666 units, according to a statement from the developers. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The Skye at Holland, a development in one of the nation’s top expatriate enclaves, sold about 658, or nearly 99%, of its 666 units, according to a statement from the developers. They sold at an average S$2,953 ($2,277) per square foot.

The project had a “broad spectrum of buyers across all unit types purchasing for own stay and investment,” said a spokesperson for CapitaLand Development, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings Pte, and UOL Group Ltd., a local developer controlled by Singapore’s billionaire Wee clan. The bulk of buyers were citizens or long-term residents.

Also Read: Luxury rentals recover globally, Indian investors eye London, New York and Singapore

The sales signal a widely expected boom after a quiet September, when developers paused project releases due to the overlap with the seventh lunar month, a period when home-buying is traditionally discouraged. An earlier buying frenzy drove a 1.2% rise in private-home prices in the third quarter, preliminary estimates show.

Also Read: Sales of multi-million dollar bungalows in Singapore shrink in first quarter, figures show

That boom, fueled by factors like intergenerational wealth transfer, falling interest rates, and wealthy foreigners with residency, is testing government efforts to curb excesses in one of the world’s priciest real-estate markets.

“Buyers were largely those staying in private properties in the vicinity, with some HDB upgraders,” said Mark Yip, chief executive officer of Huttons Asia Pte, which is marketing the project. Resale prices for homes built by the government’s Housing and Development Board, or HDB, where most locals live, have also surged in recent years.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.