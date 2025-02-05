Sunny Leone buys an office space in Mumbai for 8 crore

Sunny Leone or Karenjit Kaur Weber has purchased an office space in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs. 8 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Sunny Leone or Karenjit Kaur Weber has purchased an office space in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs. 8 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. (Representational photo)

The transaction was registered in February 2025.

Karenjit Kaur Weber purchased the property in Veer Signature, a commercial project by Veer Group in Oshiwara. The locality is located near the Lokhandwala Complex. Square Yards said that, being well-connected by major roads and the Mumbai Metro, Oshiwara offers a perfect blend of urban convenience and modern living.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the office space purchased by Karenjit Kaur Weber has a carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (~1,904.91 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (~2,095 sq. ft.). It also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 35.01 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Karenjit Kaur Weber purchased the office space from Aishwarya Property and Estates, owned by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit and Roopa Anand Pandit, as per the IGR property registration documents.

Anand Pandit is a renowned film producer, distributor, and real estate developer and has backed films such as Total Dhamaal, Chehre, and The Big Bull.

Veer Signature, a commercial project by Veer Group, spans 0.53 acres and offers office spaces ranging from 59.21 sq. m. to 193.04 sq. m per RERA. According to Square Yards Project Data Intelligence, 12 transactions, amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 202 crore, were registered with IGR in Veer Signature between January 2024 and December 2024.

According to Square Yards' IGR property registration documents analysis, Other Bollywood stars, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan, own properties in the same building.

Karenjit Kaur Weber (Sunny Leone), an actress, entrepreneur, and model, has made a significant mark in Bollywood with films such as Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, and Ek Paheli Leela. She launched her cosmetic brand, StarStruck, by Sunny Leone in 2018.

The actress could not be reached for a comment.