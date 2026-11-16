Supertech projects: Will exit if homebuyers don't want our involvement, NBCC tells SC

State-owned NBCC, tasked with completing 16 stalled housing projects of debt-ridden realty firm Supertech, on Nov 16 told the Supreme Court that it would like to exit if the homebuyers do not want its involvement.

NBCC, tasked with completing 16 stalled housing projects of debt-ridden realty firm Supertech, on Nov 16 told the Supreme Court that it would like to exit if the homebuyers do not want its involvement. (ANI)

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Earlier, the apex court on February 5 upheld a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order asking the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete 16 housing projects, out of a total 30, of Supertech Limited.

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The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, which reserved its order.

"I (NBCC) do not want to be an unwanted child in the entire proceedings," Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the NBCC, told the bench.

"The eight per cent rate of the project cost is a government-fixed rate and if nobody wants NBCC, then we would like to exit," Venkataramani said.

The submissions by the top law officer came after the counsel appearing for some homebuyers claimed that the NBCC has done nothing in these projects.

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{{^usCountry}} Venkataramani said that NBCC is a public sector undertaking and not a developer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venkataramani said that NBCC is a public sector undertaking and not a developer. {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing, the top court observed that its concern was about the homebuyers and also about who would execute these projects.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for around 6,000 homebuyers, said that in one of the projects, nothing has been done so far in 16 towers.

Urging the bench to appoint a court receiver, the counsel appearing for homebuyers said most of them have paid up to 90 per cent of the cost of property but have got nothing.

The top court was informed that two companies have given proposals and are willing to invest funds for completion of the stalled projects of Supertech.

"They will invest funds but who will execute these projects?" the bench asked.

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It observed that NBCC is not the agency that executes the projects itself.

The bench also made clear that it did not want any additional burden to be put on the homebuyers.

"We will pass an appropriate order," the bench said.

The top court had earlier come to the rescue of thousands of hassled homebuyers waiting for the delivery of their houses for almost two decades and upheld an NCLAT order asking the NBCC to complete 16 projects.

It had also restrained all the tribunals and high courts from passing any order that could lead to the stalling of the construction work to be completed by NBCC Limited.

The apex court exercised its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to uphold the December 12, 2024 order of the NCLAT, asking the NBCC to take over the projects in the interest of homebuyers.

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The bench noted that Supertech, according to many homebuyers, had booked around 51,000 houses for delivery during 2010-12.

The bench had directed the NBCC to undertake the projects and complete those expeditiously as envisaged by an expert committee set up by the NCLAT.

The NCLAT, on December 12, 2024, asked the NBCC, a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to complete the 16 projects, comprising 49,748 homes in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Karnataka.

Around 27,000 homebuyers await receiving houses in these projects.

The NCLAT judgment came after the October 1, 2014 order of the top court that allowed the insolvency appellate tribunal to examine and decide a proposal of the NBCC seeking to complete the stalled projects.

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The NCLAT had directed the NBCC to "start the process of award of work before March 31, 2025" and ensure the awarding of the contract within a month thereafter. It was also ordered that the construction work for the 16 projects would start from May 1, 2025.

The NBCC had sought to complete the projects, launched in the National Capital Region (NCR), Dehradun and Bengaluru, but the completion of the residential units took a hit owing to a financial crisis faced by the realty major, leading to insolvency proceedings beginning 2021.

The NBCC had submitted the terms of reference for undertaking the pending projects of Supertech before the NCLAT.

The public sector unit (PSU) had proposed to complete the 16 projects in three phases.

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Under Phase 1, it had proposed to complete Eco-Village-2 (Greater Noida), Romano (Noida), Capetown (Noida), Czar Suites (Greater Noida), Eco-village-3 (Greater Noida), Sports Village (Greater Noida) and Eco-citi (Noida).

Under Phase 2, the NBCC, according to its application before the NCLAT, had proposed to undertake Northeye (Noida), Upcountry (Yamuna Expressway), Eco-village-1 (Greater Noida), Meerut Sports City (Meerut) and Green Village (Meerut).

For Phase 3, the NBCC had proposed to undertake Hilltown (Gurugram), Aravile (Gurugram), Rivercrest (Rudrapur), Doon Square (Dehradun) and Micasa (Bengaluru).

The Union Bank of India initiated insolvency proceedings against Supertech under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 on March 20, 2021, claiming more than ₹431 crore as of January 31, 2021, along with the accrued interest.

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