Mumbai-based Supreme Universal announced the launch of the second phase of its Chembur residential project on November 23, comprising 131 three-bedroom (3 BHK) apartments. The second phase has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹700 crore, taking the total GDV of the project to ₹3,000 crore, the company said.

Mumbai real estate: Supreme Universal announced the launch of the second phase of its Chembur residential project on November 23, comprising 131 three-bedroom (3 BHK) apartments. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo ) more less

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According to the company, the project will have four towers, of which two towers A and B were launched in 2024, and tower C was launched on November 23, followed by another tower expected to be launched next year.

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The company said that the third tower known as Tower C will comprise approximately 131 units of 3 BHK apartments in configurations of 1,200 sq ft, and 1,410 sq ft with apartments starting at ₹4.09 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our decision at Boulevard was to use the scale of the land to create a more complete residential offering in Chembur. Open spaces, landscaping and wellness facilities are substantial parts of that decision. We want buyers to consider the quality of the entire community they will live in, alongside the home they choose. Tower C builds on this proposition and the response we have seen across the earlier phases," said Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our decision at Boulevard was to use the scale of the land to create a more complete residential offering in Chembur. Open spaces, landscaping and wellness facilities are substantial parts of that decision. We want buyers to consider the quality of the entire community they will live in, alongside the home they choose. Tower C builds on this proposition and the response we have seen across the earlier phases," said Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is our fourth project in Chembur, and our reputation here has been built on construction quality and timely delivery. Buyers are making a long-term commitment when they choose a home. Our responsibility is to earn that confidence through what we deliver, including the common spaces and facilities that are part of the promise,” Bijlani said.

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According to the company statement, Supreme Boulevard, the company’s fourth project in Chembur, is being developed across a five-acre freehold land parcel. The scale allows for landscaped grounds and greenery alongside 50,000 sq ft of lifestyle amenities.

The project’s wellness provision includes a spa with steam and sauna, jacuzzi, plunge pool, swimming pool, gymnasium, and yoga studio. Sports courts, banquet facilities and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse broaden the offering across recreation and social use, the company said in a statement.

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