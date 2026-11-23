Mumbai-based Arkade Developers announced on November 23 its re-entry into the South Mumbai real estate market with a redevelopment project in Tardeo. Spread across two acres, the project is expected to have a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹1,500 crore Mumbai real estate: Arkade Developers announced on November 23 its re-entry into the South Mumbai real estate market with a redevelopment project in Tardeo. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more

According to the company, it is building on its existing presence in Mazagaon, Altamount Road and Carmichael Road.

"The project underscores the company’s confidence in the long-term potential of South Mumbai and its commitment to identifying high-value redevelopment opportunities in established micro-markets across the city," the company said in a statement.

"Arkade’s return to South Mumbai represents more than a geographic expansion; it reflects a strategic step towards strengthening its presence in Mumbai’s premium real estate landscape. Leveraging its experience in residential development and redevelopment, the company aims to unlock the potential of well-established urban locations through projects that combine contemporary aspirations with the enduring value of prime addresses," the company said in its statement.

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According to the company, Tardeo, renowned for its central location, established social infrastructure, premium residential character and excellent connectivity, continues to remain one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential destinations. With limited availability of developable land and sustained demand for quality residential spaces, the micro-market presents compelling opportunities for thoughtfully conceptualized redevelopment.

"Our re-entry into South Mumbai is an important strategic milestone for Arkade. Tardeo represents the very essence of Mumbai's premium residential landscape, offering a rare combination of location, legacy and long-term value. This project reflects our confidence in the redevelopment potential of established neighborhoods and our ambition to create meaningful value in some of Mumbai's most sought-after locations. We see this as the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey in South Mumbai," said Amit Jain, CMD of Arkade Developers.

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The company said it is geared up for two significant launches in Q4FY27, in Malad and Thane, having a combined projected GDV of ₹2,800 crore.