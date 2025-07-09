TNRERA cracks down on misleading ads: Bans ‘terms and conditions apply’ and travel time claims from landmarks

Tamil Nadu RERA has banned vague disclaimers like 'terms and conditions apply' in real estate advertisements. Builders must clearly mention their name, office address, contact details, and the exact project location. The order strictly bars references to travel time to the project site from a landmark, noting that it can vary significantly due to changing traffic conditions. Tamil Nadu RERA has banned vague disclaimers like 'terms and conditions apply' in real estate advertisements. Builders must clearly mention their name, office address, contact details, and the exact project location (Representational Photo)(Pexels)

"All developers’ project advertisements in the newspapers and magazines or website advertisements must contain the TNRERA registration number with QR code as given in Form-C and website address of the Authority. The TNRERA registration number with QR code and website address shall be displayed at the top right corner of the advertisement. The font size of the letters and numbers used shall not be less than twelve," the order dated July 1 said.

Also Read: RERA update: Can investors approach real estate regulator for stalled commercial projects?

Regulations on brochures, leaflets and outdoor publicity

TNRERA has said that all printed materials, such as brochures, leaflets, and flyers, must clearly show the project's RERA registration number, a QR code (as given in Form-C), and one-fourth of the Authority’s website address.

Similarly, all outdoor ads, including big hoardings, small boards on road dividers, streetlight poles, buses, vehicles, and bus shelters, must also display the RERA registration number, QR code (Form C), and the website address of the Authority.

Also Read: Receipt of OC alone does not mark project completion: Bengaluru homebuyers urge KRERA to adopt project closure policy

TNRERA guidelines prohibit vague disclaimers like ‘terms and conditions apply’

The guidelines also prohibit vague disclaimers like ‘terms and conditions apply,’ TNRERA said. Every advertisement must clearly state the builder’s name, office address, and contact information, as well as the accurate project location, leaving no room for ambiguity.

"The location of the project, as given in the approved plan, should be mentioned in the advertisement. If the promoter wishes to mention the nearby landmark, the distance of the project site from such a landmark by the most commonly used route shall be mentioned. Travel time to the project site from such landmarks shall not be mentioned as it varies depending on the traffic conditions," the order stated.

Also Read: Bengaluru techies on home buying: Purchase a flat to live, not show; think Android, not Rolex

The order said that all promotions shared on social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn, must include the project’s RERA registration number along with a link to the TNRERA website.

Legal experts say, if a developer makes a representation to a home buyer, whether through a brochure, advertisement, or sale agreement, and that representation turns out to be false or inaccurate, it constitutes a breach of trust. This is legally actionable and, in such cases, homebuyers have the right to seek compensation or other remedies under RERA or before a consumer court.

Advocate Chandrachud Bhattacharyya explained that such legal safeguards are necessary because homebuyers are often misled by glossy marketing or vague promises. He emphasized that the larger principle at play is that a developer cannot misrepresent project features or intentions. Authorities like RERA are now laying down clear guidelines to ensure buyers can make informed decisions and receive fair redressal when misrepresentation of projects is being done, he pointed out.

“These regulations are critical to protect homebuyers,” he said. “They help ensure that when someone invests in what is often their dream home, they do so with clarity, transparency, and legal protection.”