YEIDA likely to launch housing plots scheme in the next financial year

With demand for housing plots close to the upcoming Noida International Airport on the rise, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is likely to launch a new housing plots scheme in the next financial year, a senior YEIDA official told HT.com To meet the demand for housing plots close to the upcoming Noida International Airport, a new scheme may be announced by YEIDA in the next financial year. (HT Archive)

Under the scheme, housing plots may be offered in Sector 18, off the Yamuna Expressway. The scheme is likely to be launched after the authorities notify it and the registration process with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is completed.

YEIDA launched two residential plot schemes in 2024. In July, a scheme offering 361 plots attracted over two lakh applications, and in November, a scheme offering 451 plots received more than one lakh applications.

This is expected to be the third housing plots scheme by YEIDA.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced in December 2024 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Noida International Airport in Jewar and reiterated that the airport would be ready for operations by April 2025.

YEIDA housing plot schemes

In July last year, Yeida launched a 361-plot scheme in four sectors—16,18, 20, and 22D—in which over 2 lakh applicants applied for plots near Noida International Airport in Jewar. In November, it rolled out another scheme offering close to 451 residential plots near the upcoming airport. These plots are located in Sector 24A.

In November, YEIDA floated a group housing plots scheme in YEIDA city. The scheme offered 20 group housing plots and closed on December 18, 2024. These plots were located in sectors 22D (9 plots), 18 (six plots), and 17 (five plots). Real estate experts believe a housing stock of about 25,000 to 30,000 units may appear on these plots once allotted.

Jewar real estate market

Small-town Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway is emerging as the country's fastest-growing real estate micro-markets. According to a report by Colliers India, land prices in the area have risen by 40% over the past five years and are estimated to increase by 50% by 2030.

Real estate consultant Colliers India said in a report 'Infrastructure & Mega Projects—The Key Enablers of Urban Expansion in India' that land prices in Jewar township will rise 50% by 2030.

This is fuelled by key infrastructure developments such as the Jewar Airport (Noida International Airport), metro extension and themed city projects.

"Jewar is a small town located along Yamuna-Expressway. It is rapidly transforming into a prominent investment destination with a combination of strategic infrastructure, industrial expansion and robust government initiatives," the report said.

"The upcoming Jewar airport is the biggest catalyst for urbanisation in Uttar Pradesh. Its strategic location along the newly built Yamuna Expressway, connecting the urban centres of Delhi, Noida and Agra, is a distinct advantage," Colliers India said.

It added that initiatives like YEIDA, International Film City, and Metro Line expansion have further accelerated Jewar's growth as a township.

"These initiatives have contributed to a land price appreciation of nearly 1.4x in the last five years from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 per sq ft (2020-2024)," Colliers said, adding that the land prices are estimated to rise further to ₹10,482 per square feet by 2030.

Jewar is among eight emerging micro-markets in India that are thriving through significant infrastructure development.