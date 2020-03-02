Chiranjeevi’s next titled Acharya, actor accidentally reveals film’s title

regional-movies

Actor Chiranjeevi, speaking at the pre-release event of upcoming Telugu film O Pitta Katha on Sunday, accidentally revealed the name of his upcoming film. It has been titled Acharya. Chiranjeevi blurted out the title, before quickly realizing he shouldn’t have announced the title yet.

Being directed by Koratala Siva, the project is currently on the floors in Hyderabad. The film will feature Chiranjeevi in a double role. The movie will be about middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The project was officially launched last October. If everything goes as planned, Mahesh Babu might be seen playing an extended cameo. Ram Charan was originally meant to play Chiranjeevi’s younger version in the flashback portion. Since he is occupied with SS Rajamouli’s RRR; the makers have chosen Mahesh instead. The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha has been signed as the leading lady. She will be reuniting with Chiranjeevi after a decade since they worked together in AR Murugadoss’s Stalin.

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Produced by Ram Charan on a staggering budget of Rs 275 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy went on to collect over Rs 300 crore at the box office. Despite major hype and wide release, the film failed to click at the box office.

