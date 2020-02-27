Mahesh Babu may play a key role in Chiranjeevi’s next Telugu film: reports

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:53 IST

Actor Mahesh Babu is most likely to be seen in a key role in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film, say multiple reports. The actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

As per a report in New Indian Express, he will be seen in a powerful cameo of a student leader in the social drama. Mahesh will be seen for 30 minutes in the flashback portion of the film. The actor is yet to officially sign on the dotted line.

Originally, the role was supposed to be played by Ram Charan. However, since he’s occupied with the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and can’t take out time till he completes shoot, the makers have said to have approached Mahesh Babu instead.

The film will feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles. It will be about middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The project was officially launched last October. It is expected to go on the floors from March.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design. Trisha has been signed as the leading lady. She will be reuniting with Chiranjeevi after a decade since they worked together in AR Murugadoss’s Stalin.

Also read: Punnagai Mannan: Rekha makes a shocking revelation, talks about the unplanned kiss by Kamal Haasan in the film

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs. 140 crore on the project.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and it also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Produced by Ram Charan on a budget of Rs 275 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy went on to collect over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. Despite major hype and wide release, the film failed to click at the box-office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more