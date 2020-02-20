Vijaya Nirmala: Statue of veteran actor unveiled, step son Mahesh Babu attends

regional-movies

A statue of late actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala was unveiled on Thursday on the 74th birth anniversary of the veteran Telugu star. The statue was unveiled by her step son Mahesh Babu and politician Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Vijaya Nirmala, who had starred in over 200 films and had directed 44 in her illustrious career of over three decades, passed away last June. She made her acting debut at the tender age of five as child artist in 1950 Tamil film Machcha Rekkai and by age of eleven she made her Telugu debut with the film Panduranga Mahatyam.

She rose to stardom when she starred opposite Prem Nazir in 1964 Malayalam film Bhargavi Nilayam, and went on to work again with him in Udhyogastha. As a leading lady, she made her Telugu debut with Rangula Ratnam alongside Vanisri and Anjali Devi.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar at the function.

In 1967, she starred in Telugu film Sakshi and it’s on the sets of this film she met actor Krishna with whom she worked in 47 films and eventually ended up marrying. However, it was her second marriage.

Statue of Vijaya Nirmala.

Vijay Nirmala was truly a trailblazer as she was one of the very few female filmmakers to really make a mark as a director. In 1971, she made her directorial debut via the Telugu film Meena, which was based on the eponymous popular novel written by Eddanapudi Sulochana Rani. Two year later, she directed her first Malayalam film Kavitha.

She was the only female director to work with major stars like Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth. She directed the latter in the Telugu remake of Amar Akbar Anthony, which also starred her husband Krishna. Her other popular directorial projects include Rowdy Rangamma, Sirimalle Navvindi, Bezawada Bebbuli and Collector Vijaya among others. With 44 films as director to her credit, she holds a Guinness Record for most number of films directed by a female filmmaker. Some of her acting titles include Bangaru Gaajulu, Bomma Borusu, Devudu Chesina Manushulu and Buddhimantudu among others.

In 2008, Andhra Pradesh government conferred her with Raghupathi Venkaiah award for her unmatchable contribution to Telugu cinema.

