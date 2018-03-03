I am gaining knowledge about film festivals: Pushkar Shrotri

Pushkar Shrotri needs no introduction for his acting skills and with his directorial debut last year, he proved his mettle as a film-maker too. Now, the actor-director is trying to understand the workings of film festivals as he takes his film Ubuntu to several of them. Having attended the Pune International Film Festival, Mumbai International Film Festival and now the Bangalore International Film Festival, Pushkar will be showing his film at a few more international festivals this year.

“I am looking at learning more about them. I am seeking guidance from directors and presenters such as Samit Kakkad and Vivek Kajaria. They have been travelling with their films and understand how it goes around. I am hoping to get a grasp of it too,” says the actor, who is currently shooting for his television show with friend and colleague Prasad Oak.

Soon, Pushkar will be travelling to the US to present his play Hasva Fasvi, which is to run for a month. The actor-director will be using this time to catch up on reading, unwinding, meeting people and understanding cultural influences. “I am working on writing a film right now, which will go on floors next year because it involves a lot of research. Before that I would like to direct a love story. I love to be behind the camera and want to bring to the audience a relatable romance story. My trip to the US will be all about meeting people and catching up on reading 20 of my newly bought books.”

Pushkar admits that during the month-long trip without family, he will miss his daughter the most. “My teenage daughter is entering her 12th grade. So this year, my family won’t be able to accompany me. But technology has made things easy. I will miss them, it’s not like they don’t complain, but they understand my work and know that it is an equally important part of my life.”