I am overwhelmed with the response: Abhijit Amkar

For an actor who is being praised for his acting skills and comic timing, it comes as a surprise when Abhijit Amkar reveals that he had no plans of getting into acting. An MCA (Masters of computer application) graduate, Abhijit’s participation in his first stage act happened by fluke. The actor then went on to realise that he enjoyed being on stage and acting, so much so that he chose it as his profession.

Abhijit went on to feature in television shows such as Arre Vedya Mana and Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha. He made his feature film debut with Ek Sangaychay (2018), directed by Lokesh Gupte. Sharing his journey from stage to films, Abhijit says, “I was a popular dancer in college. A friend Swapnil Khot, approached me to replace an actor in a stage play. I did it for fun, during the process, I realised that I am enjoying it. That’s when I decided to pursue it professionally.”

Abhijit’s second film Takatak, has crossed ₹3 crore and has been declared a box office hit. For the actor, this is his first box office hit and he is still letting the idea sink in. “I am overwhelmed with the response. I happened to visit a theatre in Pune for the 7.20am show, which was houseful. After the show, people mobbed me. I was surprised at the feedback,” he says.

Interestingly, when the trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago, he received a lot of flak for his character and the bold subject of the film. However, Abhijit did not let it affect him. “As an artiste, I believe, it is my choice to pick roles and characters. I cannot let anyone dictate what I should do. If I am convinced about a film, I should give my 100%. Initially, I paid no heed to the comments on the trailer. And, now after the release, people are praising my work and the film,” he says.

Abhijit adds that playing Choemeshwar, a young boy who constantly fantasises about sex, was not easy as he is not even 2% of the character. “I accepted the film as it was challenging. I am nothing like the on screen person, I had to work hard to be loud and crazy.”

