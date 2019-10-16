I treat films like theatre: Ankush Chaudhari

regional-movies

His last release was over a year ago, but Ankush Chaudhari is not bothered about not having come on screen since then. Having been in the acting industry for over two decades, Ankush has learnt the tricks of the trade and knows how to go about his projects. He admits that he is here to be a part of good stories and nothing else matters. “My films are never a personal choice. I am always on the lookout for good stories. For me, the story has to be the hero. Also, I pick films that can be watched by the entire family. My son (Prince) is six now, so I ensure that my films are such that I can watch them with him. Most importantly, it has to be an entertainer.”

So, how did he spend his last year, considering there were no releases? “I may have not been seen on screen but I was deeply involved in doing what I love most — films. I was closely working on two films Triple Seat and Daagdi Chaawl 2. We were doing workshops and shooting. So, this is what matters to me. I give in my 100% to a film, and dedicatedly set time from the shoot till the promotions. I treat films like theatre.”

He is now gearing up for his next, Triple Seat, which will have him as a middle class man, whose life turns upside down after he gets a missed call. “Interestingly, this film is based on a true incident that happened in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Of course, we have dramatised and recreated the other elements, but the basic story stems from that missed call,”says the actor.

Ankush is also prepping for the sequel to Daagdi Chaawl (2015). “The film is taking forward the story. The process for this film, too, has been interesting and intriguing.”

