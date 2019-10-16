e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

I treat films like theatre: Ankush Chaudhari

Actor Ankush Chaudhari admits to being involved in a project from script to release

regional-movies Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:13 IST

Hindustan Times, Pune
Actor Ankush Chaudhari was in Pune to promote his film Triple Seat on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
Actor Ankush Chaudhari was in Pune to promote his film Triple Seat on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

His last release was over a year ago, but Ankush Chaudhari is not bothered about not having come on screen since then. Having been in the acting industry for over two decades, Ankush has learnt the tricks of the trade and knows how to go about his projects. He admits that he is here to be a part of good stories and nothing else matters. “My films are never a personal choice. I am always on the lookout for good stories. For me, the story has to be the hero. Also, I pick films that can be watched by the entire family. My son (Prince) is six now, so I ensure that my films are such that I can watch them with him. Most importantly, it has to be an entertainer.”

So, how did he spend his last year, considering there were no releases? “I may have not been seen on screen but I was deeply involved in doing what I love most — films. I was closely working on two films Triple Seat and Daagdi Chaawl 2. We were doing workshops and shooting. So, this is what matters to me. I give in my 100% to a film, and dedicatedly set time from the shoot till the promotions. I treat films like theatre.”

He is now gearing up for his next, Triple Seat, which will have him as a middle class man, whose life turns upside down after he gets a missed call. “Interestingly, this film is based on a true incident that happened in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Of course, we have dramatised and recreated the other elements, but the basic story stems from that missed call,”says the actor.

Ankush is also prepping for the sequel to Daagdi Chaawl (2015). “The film is taking forward the story. The process for this film, too, has been interesting and intriguing.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 14:13 IST

top news
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Regional Movies