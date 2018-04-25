Jr NTR claps first shot of brother Kalyan Ram’s new film. See photos

Actor Kalyan Ram, who was last seen on screen in MLA, joins hands with Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas for an untitled project in KV Guhan’s direction. The film was officially launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday and the opening ceremony was attended by Jr NTR and his father Harikrishna. The project, tipped to be a riveting suspense thriller, will start rolling from May 2 and the makers are eyeing release in the second half of the year.

Jr NTR clapped the first shot of the film, which will be bankrolled by East Coast Productions, the presenters of Kalyan Ram’s next release, Naa Nuvve, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. With Naa Nuvve gearing up for release, Kalyan Ram could have three releases this year. His last outing MLA did decently well at the box-office.

Kalyan is a successful producer as well. In a recent media interaction, he said that he would continue producing films. “I’m a happy producer. Never have I felt I produced a film which audiences really hated.” His last outing as a producer was Jai Lava Kusa with his brother Jr NTR. Talking about his bond with his brother, he had said, “Our conversations are mostly about films. We talk about the bad scenes in our films. Both of us love cars and technology, so sometimes our conversations veer towards these topics,” he said, confirming that he’ll soon be seen in a multi-starrer, which is now in vogue in Telugu filmdom.

