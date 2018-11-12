Kavacham teaser: Bellamkonda Srinivas wins hearts, Kajal Aggarwal adds glamour to the action film. Watch video

The teaser of Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ upcoming film Kavacham, also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Mehreen Pirzada, was released on Monday. A narration in the background begins with “Once upon a time, there was a kingdom in which there were no kings, but a queen ruled with a lieutenant who was her shield.”

In the foreground, Mehreen can be seen running away from someone while a bunch of goons can be seen loading their guns with Neil Nitin Mukesh being one of them. Sreenivas makes a remarkable entry in khaki in the film’s teaser as he mouths the dialogue, “A policeman is someone who stays in between the hunter and the prey.” So who is the queen in the film? There are multiple women who seem to be harassed by men, but who is Sreenivas really protecting remains uncertain.

Directed by Sreenivas Mamilla, the film is expected to release in December. Neil Nitin Mukesh is set to debut as a villain in this Telugu film produced by Naveen Sontineni under the banner of Vamshadhara Creations. The music for the film has been composed by S Thaman.

In the meanwhile, Kajal and Sreenivas will also be seen sharing screenspace in an upcoming Teja directorial. Kajal is also looking forward to the release of her Tamil film Paris Paris, which is a remake of hit Bollywood film Queen. She plays the role of Parameswari in the film directed by Ramesh Arvind. Sreenivas, on the other hand, was last seen in Sakshya, which failed to leave an impact at the box office.

