Makers of RRR confirm no special video will be released on Jr NTR’s b’day

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:06 IST

The makers of RRR on Monday revealed that they have no plans of releasing any special video on the occasion of actor Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20. The makers clarified that due to the extension of lockdown, they couldn’t complete work on a special video they had planned to release on the special occasion.

“As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday. And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion,” read the statement.

The statement further added that they don’t want to release something just for the sake of it. “We promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us,” it added.

In March, the team released a special video on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. The video gave fans a glimpse of Ram Charan’s character from the movie. The video introduced Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion, in flashbacks. In a press meet last March, director SS Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era, and will be based on the lives of two revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

