Ramya Krishnan stars opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Uyarntha Manithan

Actor Ramya Krishnan, who is receiving wide acclaim for her role in Super Deluxe, has been finalised to work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in his maiden Tamil outing Uyarntha Manithan, which is currently on the floors. 20 years after they worked together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ramya and Amitabh are pairing up together in Uyarntha Manithan, which stars SJ Suryah in the titular role.

Ramya and Amitabh in a still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Confirming the news director Tamilvaanan told Times of India: “Ramya ma’am has already started shooting for the film, and she will be filming with us for another week. We are shooting in Mumbai now, and she’s paired opposite Amitabhji. The fact that two actors of such high calibre are coming together after such a long gap is quite exciting. She was quite happy to do this role.”

On Sunday, Suryah shared the first glimpse of Big B from the project. Wearing a dhoti with a golden border and sporting red gamcha, the pictures went viral on social media in no time. Suryah took to twitter to share the pictures. He wrote: “Happiest moment of my life. Thank you God, mom and dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of.” He went on to thank Amitabh for working alongside him.

During the launch of Uyarntha Manithan last year, Suryah said: “Even before I ventured into showbiz as an assistant director, I craved for this moment to work with him. Now, to see it happening sends gold rush into my veins, but at the same time, I’m nervous to imagine that I am going to share the screen space with him.”

Suryah had also revealed that Big B has set aside 35 days for this project.

