Simbu’s Manaadu finally starts rolling, see pics from launch ceremony

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 15:06 IST

Actor Simbu’s long-delayed Tamil film Manaadu, announced nearly two years ago, finally went on the floors on Wednesday. The launch ceremony was attended by the entire team. After briefly shooting in Chennai, the team will shift to Hyderabad to shoot major portion of the film.

Manaadu, a political thriller, marks the maiden collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced with much fanfare in 2018, was shelved a few months ago after fallout between Simbu and producer Suresh Kamatchi.

The project was supposed to go on the floors last July after being deferred multiple times. When Simbu couldn’t take out time as promised, Suresh had to go ahead and drop the idea of making the film with him.

Director Venkat Prabhu, soon after the project was dropped, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post.

“It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother Simbu in Manaadu. Everything is time bounded. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thanks for all the love,” Prabhu tweeted.

However, the project is back on track and the team hopes to wrap up the project in the next three months.

While Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the leading lady, Manaadu also stars Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Last seen in Sundar C’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven which tanked at the box-office, Simbu also has in his kitty Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti. The film also stars Gautham Karthik as one of the leads.

Simbu is also said to be in talks for a couple of projects which are expected to be officially announced soon.

