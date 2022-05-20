All about Boeing's 3rd shot at high-stakes Starliner space demo flight| Videos

Boeing and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Thursday launched the Starliner space capsule for a planned rendezvous with the International Space Station (ISS). This was the third launch attempt by the US multinational after the first two failed for a program which has bedeviled the company, giving an edge to Elon Musk’s SpaceX as the only American option for ferrying astronauts, a report by news agency Bloomberg said.

3... 2... 1... Liftoff! #Starliner is headed to space, powered by @ULALaunch's Atlas V rocket.



This @BoeingSpace demo flight aims to certify a new spacecraft to transport astronauts to the @Space_Station. https://t.co/fORr5fRtZ9 pic.twitter.com/4AqEjvFMxO — NASA (@NASA) May 19, 2022

"Starliner is in orbit, headed to the ISS," Boeing launch commentator Josh Barrett said during a NASA webcast. While it’s not a manned mission, the capsule was not flying to the orbit empty and carried a research mannequin named Rosie the Rocketeer, to collect data on crew cabin conditions during the journey, and 500 pounds of cargo for delivery to the space station crew.

Here is all you need to know about the launch

> The CST-100 Starliner blasted off from the Cape Canaveral US Space Force Station in Florida shortly before 7 pm EDT (4.30 am IST on Friday).

> The capsule was soaring aloft atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the United Launch Alliance (ULA). The ULA is a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Separation confirmed.@BoeingSpace's #Starliner spacecraft has separated from the Atlas V rocket and is flying on its own: https://t.co/OVIsPtuDmp pic.twitter.com/5TQUJwHvk9 — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) May 19, 2022

> About half an hour after lift-off, the Starliner capsule reached its intended preliminary orbit, after separating from the upper-stage Atlas V rocket and flying on its own power towards a trajectory for later rendezvous with the space station.

> If all happens as per plan the capsule will gradually raise its orbit as it continues en route to the space station, arriving in about 24 hours to dock with the research outpost circling some 400 kilometres above Earth on Friday evening, news agency Reuters reported

> The capsule will spend four to five days attached to the space station before undocking and flying back to Earth.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters)

