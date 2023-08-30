Blue Supermoon brightens Indian sky, last until 2037. Which is best time to view it?

A unique and amazing event is happening in the sky with the appearance of a rare supermoon. While the best time to see the supermoon was just after dawn, you can still see it at its brightest around 9:30 pm. This is the closest we'll get to a full moon this year, much closer than the one earlier in the month on August 1. A super blue moon lights up the sky; visuals from Patna.

There's even more to see – the bright planet Saturn will be visible, shining about 5 degrees above and to the right of the moon when the sun sets. As the night goes on, it will look like Saturn is moving in a circle around the moon, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

If you missed the first supermoon this month, don't miss this one. We won't see another blue supermoon until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.

Here are the best times to see it:

- The Blue Moon will be super bright around 9:30 pm IST on August 30.

- The Blue Super Moon will be at its peak at around 7:30 am on August 31.

- In the Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) zone, the Super Blue Moon will be visible at about 8:37 pm on August 30.

- In Europe, the moon will rise a bit later. In London, it will rise at 8:08 pm, and in New York, it will be at 7:45 pm. The full moon will light up the night sky at 8:37 pm EDT.

This special event gives everyone a chance to enjoy the amazing beauty of the sky.

