Covid vaccine not responsible for sudden deaths among young adults in India: Study

ByHT News Desk
Nov 21, 2023 10:46 AM IST

The study referred to certain reasons that might be the reason behind sudden deaths among young adults.

Covid-19 vaccination is not reponsible for unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a comprehensive study, adding that the likelihood of such fatalities may be reduced by administering at least one of dose of the vaccine.

The study included cases of apparently healthy individuals aged 18-45 years with no underlying health issues.(Freepik)

The study came amid reports of sudden deaths of young adults including popular Malayalam TV actor Dr Priya after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest. Similar reports of sudden deaths among healthy adults in India raised concerns that they might be related to Covid-19 or the vaccination against the disease, which prompted researchers to carry out the study.

The ICMR study titled ‘Factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India -- a multicentric matched case-control study’ referred to certain factors that may increase the risk of sudden deaths. Among the causes, history of severe Covid-19 infection, binge drinking, use of recreational drugs or substances are responsible for deaths within 48 hours. The study, which was completed earlier this month, is yet to be released.

The study included cases of apparently healthy individuals aged 18-45 years with no underlying health issues who died suddenly from unexplained causes between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023.

Earlir, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya cited the ICMR study and said that those who had earlier suffered a severe bout of Covid must not overexert themselves for a year or two to avoid heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

(With inputs from agency)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

