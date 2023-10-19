‘Hard to say’ when new Starship vehicle will be moon-ready, says SpaceX

A SpaceX executive said it’s “hard to say” when the company’s new Starship vehicle will be ready as a lunar lander for NASA, arguing that more testing is needed that is being held up by regulation. SpaceX’s Starship lifts off from the company’s Boca Chica launchpad(REUTERS)

William Gerstenmaier, vice president for build and flight reliability at Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., testified during a US Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that the next Starship vehicle has been ready to fly on a test mission for more than a month now, but is still awaiting the necessary government approvals to fly again.

“It’s hard for me to give a specific date of where we are,” Gerstenmaier said, noting that lagging regulation should not hold up the company’s launch schedule.

