How to watch NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Mission launch

NASA's upcoming mission, Crew-7, which involves a collaboration with SpaceX to send astronauts to the International Space Station, now has a revised launch date. The mission is set to take off at 3:49 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 25. This adjustment in the launch schedule was necessary due to the preparations required after SpaceX's recent Falcon Heavy mission took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This rescheduling also optimizes the launch opportunities and streamlines the traffic of cargo spacecraft at the space station. NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Member phtographs

watch NASA's mission launch on August 25th:

Live Streams:

NASA often provides live streams of their launches on their official website (nasa.gov) and their YouTube channel (NASA). Tune in on August 25th to catch the live coverage of the XRISM launch.

Social Media:

NASA also shares live updates and coverage on their social media platforms like Twitter (@NASA) and Facebook (NASA). Follow their accounts for real-time information and streaming links.

News Outlets:

Many news outlets and space-related websites also cover NASA launches live. Check websites like Space.com, CNN, or your local news channels for live coverage.

NASA App:

Download the official NASA app on your smartphone or tablet. It often provides live streaming of events, including launches.

Streaming Services: Some streaming platforms, like YouTube TV and Hulu Live, offer access to live news channels that might cover the launch.

Astronauts Set to Embark on the Journey

crew for this mission includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. Their journey will be powered by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry their Dragon spacecraft.

Docking and Potential Launch Opportunities

The Crew-7 mission is planned to connect with the space station around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 26. They will dock at the station's Harmony module, positioned towards space. In case any issues arise, the Crew-7 team has additional chances for launch on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27.

Stay tuned for more updates on NASA's exciting space endeavors!