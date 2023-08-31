James Webb Telescope revels stunning ‘String of Pearls’ of the closest supernova | Watch

The cosmos has offered up a breathtaking sight as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captures an image of SN1987A, a supernova – a star that exploded – situated just 170,000 light-years away from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a neighboring dwarf galaxy. JWST unveils stunning details of SN1987A supernova, 170,000 light-years away. Rings of gas and dust illuminate the explosion's history, offering fresh insights.(SOURCE, NASA/ESA/CSA/M.MATSUURA ET AL)

SN1987A made history when it exploded in 1987, becoming the nearest and brightest supernova visible from our planet in nearly four centuries. Now, the $10 billion JWST is providing an unprecedented view of this cosmic spectacle, revealing intricate details that have remained hidden until now.

This supernova, often referred to as a "string of pearls," showcases a series of luminous rings composed of gases and dust expelled by the dying star in its various phases of collapse and explosion. The rings, illuminated by the shockwaves generated during the star's final moments, are a stunning display of celestial beauty.

What makes this observation even more exciting is the clarity and depth JWST brings to the image. Dr. Roger Wesson from Cardiff University explains, "We're able to see new hotspots emerging outside the ring that has previously been illuminated. In addition, we see emission from molecular hydrogen in the ring that was not necessarily expected and something only JWST could have revealed with its superior sensitivity and resolution."

The necklace-like arrangement of pearls comprises material ejected about 20,000 years before the supernova event, offering insights into the star's history and evolution.

The JWST's keen vision also reveals new features, including crescents or arcs of emission within the necklace, further intriguing astronomers. Dr. Mikako Matsuura, who led the analysis, comments, "We don't really understand the crescents yet. This material could be being illuminated by some kind of reverse shock – a shock coming back towards the keyhole."

JWST still can't provide a view of the remnant of the star, which lies concealed within the dense dust field. This remnant, composed of neutron particles, remains a compact and enigmatic object.

SN1987A has been under the watchful eye of astronomers for the past 36 years, offering insights into the mysteries of why such supernovae occur. Dr. Wesson explains, "One of the mysteries of this star is that it exploded when it was a blue supergiant when at the time all the theories said only red supergiant stars could explode. So unraveling that mystery has been one of the great quests."

As JWST's capabilities continue to exceed expectations, astronomers anticipate that its operational life of potentially up to 20 years will provide an invaluable tool for monitoring SN1987A's ongoing transformations.