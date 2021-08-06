Home / Science / Nasa scientists spot unusual set of rings around black hole with companion star
V404 Cygni Rings(X-ray: NASA/CXC/U.Wisc-Madison/S. Heinz et al.; Optical/IR: Pan-STARRS)
V404 Cygni Rings(X-ray: NASA/CXC/U.Wisc-Madison/S. Heinz et al.; Optical/IR: Pan-STARRS)
science

Nasa scientists spot unusual set of rings around black hole with companion star

  • Nasa said that the X-ray images of the giant ring reveal information about the black hole, its companion star, and the intervening dust clouds.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:40 PM IST

Astronomers have spotted a spectacular set of rings around a black hole in an image captured using Nasa's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. Nasa said that the X-ray images of the giant ring reveal information about the black hole, its companion star, and the intervening dust clouds.

“The black hole is part of a binary system called V404 Cygni, located about 7,800 light-years away from Earth. The black hole is actively pulling material away from a companion star — with about half the mass of the Sun — into a disk around the invisible object. This material glows in X-rays, so astronomers refer to these systems as "X-ray binaries,” the US space agency said.

In 2015, Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory discovered a burst of X-rays from V404 Cygni creating high energy rings. These rings were generated when a burst of X-rays from the black hole system bounced off of dust clouds between V404 Cygni and Earth, a phenomenon called light echoes. Cosmic dust consists of tiny, solid particles.

The rings tell astronomers about the landscape between V404 Cygni and Earth. According to Nasa, the diameter of the rings reveals the distances to the intervening dust clouds the light ricocheted off. When the cloud is closer to Earth, the high energy ring appears larger and vice versa.

“The light echoes appear as narrow rings rather than wide rings or haloes because the X-ray burst lasted only a relatively short period of time,” said Nasa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa black hole
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.