A home makeover does not always require new furniture, expensive renovations or a complete change in interiors. Sometimes, something as simple as changing cushion covers, rearranging furniture, adding indoor plants or updating the lighting can make a familiar space feel refreshed. Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home, small changes can help improve the appearance of your home layout design without putting too much pressure on your budget. From refreshing soft furnishings and introducing decorative accessories to cleaning windows and creating a more organised layout, there are several ways to give your home a new look without starting from scratch.

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By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Home and interior experts suggest that a successful home makeover is not necessarily about buying more things. It is about understanding your existing space, making practical changes and finding creative ways to use furniture and decor. Here are some simple ways to refresh your home without changing everything.

1. Refresh your living room with soft furnishings

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The living room is a prime area to enhance without the need for new furniture. Rather than swapping out your sofa or coffee table, focus on updating the soft furnishings. Items like cushion covers, throws, rugs, and curtains can significantly alter the room's look and bring in a fresh colour scheme. If your living room features neutral furniture, try adding cushions in warm earthy tones, bold geometric patterns, or varied textures. You might also consider draping a stylish throw over the sofa or swapping an outdated rug for one that matches with your current decor.

Raman Sharma suggests using decorative items such as pillow covers, centrepieces, decorative trays and bright blankets to change the ambience of a living room. Combining classic decorative elements with contemporary furnishings can also help create a balanced look. Before purchasing anything, check the soft furnishings you already own. Moving cushion covers, throws and rugs between rooms can sometimes be enough to give a space a different appearance.

2. Experiment with lighting to change the ambience

Lighting can influence how a room looks, feels and functions. A space with limited lighting may appear dull, while a combination of different light sources can make it feel warmer and more inviting. Instead of depending entirely on overhead lights, consider introducing floor lamps, table lamps and wall lights. You can place a floor lamp beside an armchair to create a reading corner or use a table lamp on a console to add illumination to an otherwise empty area. Warm lighting works well in living rooms and bedrooms where a comfortable atmosphere is desirable. For workspaces and kitchens, you can combine ambient lighting with task lighting to ensure adequate visibility.

Raman Sharma highlights the importance of lighting in changing the vibe of a home. He suggests using warm light bulbs, lamps, lanterns and decorative lighting to improve the appearance of everyday spaces. The placement of lights is equally important. Avoid overcrowding one corner with multiple lamps and instead distribute light sources to create a more balanced arrangement.

3. Give your dining table a fresh look

The dining area does not need new furniture to look different. A few changes to the table arrangement can make it feel more organised and visually appealing. Start by changing the table runner, placemats or tablecloth. Choose colours and textures that go well with the dining chairs and the surrounding interiors. You can also introduce a ceramic vase with fresh flowers, a decorative bowl or a tray to create a simple centrepiece.

Dinesh Chandra Pandey, Founder, Shankar Fenestration and Glasses, suggests using flowers, table linen and decorative elements to make the dining table a focal point. Such additions can help refresh the space without requiring more money investment. If you have attractive crockery or serveware, consider displaying a few pieces on an open shelf or using them when setting the table. However, keep the arrangement functional. The table should have enough space for everyday meals, serving dishes and comfortable use.

4. Mix traditional and contemporary decor elements

You do not have to follow one particular interior design style throughout your home. Mixing traditional and contemporary elements can introduce character while allowing you to retain your existing furniture and decor. For instance, a traditional brass diya or decorative urli can be placed on a modern console table. Similarly, wooden artefacts, handcrafted pottery and traditional wall hangings can complement contemporary sofas, minimal furniture and neutral walls.

Dinesh Chandra Pandey recommends maintaining a consistent colour scheme while incorporating both traditional and contemporary elements. This helps create visual balance rather than making different decor styles compete with each other. You can also experiment with materials and textures. Pair wooden furniture with ceramic accessories, combine metal accents with soft furnishings or introduce handcrafted pieces to add individuality to a room. The key is to choose a few elements that complement each other instead of displaying every decorative item you own.

5. Refresh your windows and entrance

Windows and entrances can influence the overall appearance of your home, but they are often overlooked when planning a makeover. Cleaning window panes, washing curtains and removing unnecessary objects from the entrance can make these areas look noticeably fresher.

Ankit Modi, Managing Director, Durakraft Extrusions, points out that windows and doors play an important role in the appearance of a home. Clean windows allow more natural light to enter, while lightweight curtains and decorative elements can improve the look of window areas. If you have heavy curtains, consider switching to lighter fabrics that allow daylight to filter through. You can also introduce indoor plants near windows, provided they receive suitable light. For the entrance, add a small console table, a decorative mirror, a vase or a potted plant. Keep the area organised and avoid placing too many objects near the doorway. A clean and well-maintained entrance can make the home feel more welcoming without requiring structural changes.

6. Create a focal point instead of decorating every corner

When refreshing your interiors, you do not need to decorate every available surface. Adding too many accessories can make a room appear cluttered and take attention away from the furniture and other design elements. Instead, identify one area that could benefit from additional styling. This could be an empty wall, a console table, a coffee table, a bookshelf or a corner beside the window.

For example, you can create a focal point using a statement mirror, framed artwork, a floor lamp or a carefully arranged collection of decorative objects. A console table can be styled with a vase, a tray and a small lamp, while an empty wall can be refreshed with artwork or photographs. Ankit Modi recommends concentrating on important areas such as hallways and living rooms rather than trying to fill every corner. Choosing decor that can also be used throughout the year helps keep the interiors practical.

7. Bring flowers and indoor plants into your interiors

Adding greenery is a simple way to bring colour and freshness into your home. Indoor plants can soften the appearance of furniture, fill unused corners, and bring natural elements into otherwise neutral interiors. You can place a tall plant beside the sofa, keep smaller planters on shelves or use hanging planters near windows and balconies. If you prefer floral arrangements, fresh seasonal flowers in ceramic or glass vases can add colour to coffee tables, dining areas and entrance consoles. You don't have to buy new planters. Reuse ceramic pots, baskets or decorative containers you already own, provided they are suitable for the plants.

Kunwar Gaurav Giri, Chairperson, Annapurna Hostels, highlights how simple additions such as flowers, cushions and decorative accessories can make indoor spaces feel more welcoming. These smaller elements can also be used in shared spaces without requiring major changes. Choose plants according to the amount of natural light available in your home and consider their maintenance requirements before bringing them indoors.

8. Declutter and rearrange existing furniture

Sometimes, the biggest change in a home starts by taking things away instead of adding new stuff. Over time, coffee tables, shelves, countertops, and corners can gather things that are not needed anymore. Clearing out these areas can make the room feel bigger and tidier. Begin by spotting items that are hardly used and putting them in proper storage. Keep things you use often easy to reach while moving decorative items that don’t have a use.

Once you have decluttered, experiment with the furniture arrangement. You could move an armchair closer to a window, reposition the coffee table, or change the direction of your seating arrangement to create a more open layout. Dinesh Chandra Pandey suggests that cleaning the apartment and arranging furniture thoughtfully are among the simplest ways to refresh a home. A well-organised layout can also improve the usability of everyday spaces.

9. Make shared spaces more comfortable and inviting

A home makeover is not limited to individual rooms. Shared spaces such as hallways, balconies, common living areas and study corners can also benefit from small styling changes. Kunwar Gaurav Giri explains that shared accommodation and hostel spaces can feel more welcoming through inexpensive additions such as cushions, flowers, paper lamps, coloured curtains and decorative lighting. The same approach can be applied to family homes. A shared reading corner, for instance, can be made more comfortable with an armchair, a floor lamp and a small side table. A balcony can be refreshed with potted plants and weather-appropriate seating, while a common living area can benefit from better lighting and organised storage.

However, functionality should remain a priority. Avoid placing decorative objects where they obstruct movement or interfere with everyday activities. In shared spaces, choose additions that are easy to maintain and do not require permanent changes.

10. Choose versatile decor that can be reused

When buying new home accessories, consider how easily they can fit into different rooms and styling arrangements. Rather than investing in decor that follows a temporary trend, choose versatile pieces that can be reused and rearranged over time.

Raman Sharma recommends prioritising quality, functionality and personal preferences when choosing home decor. He believes that flexible decorative pieces can help homeowners refresh their spaces without repeatedly purchasing new accessories. You can also experiment with moving decor between rooms. A decorative tray from the bedroom can be used on the living room coffee table, while a vase from the dining area can be placed on an entrance console. These small changes can give familiar objects a different purpose and appearance.

Frequently Asked Questions What are some budget-friendly home decor ideas? Some affordable home decor ideas include using fresh flowers, decorating with flowers, adding fairy lights, changing cushion covers, styling the dining table and reusing decorations from previous occasions.

Which colours work well for festive home decoration? Traditional festive colours such as red, gold, mustard, orange and green can add warmth to interiors. However, you can also use softer shades such as beige, ivory and terracotta, depending on your existing furniture and decor.

How can I decorate a rented home for festivals without renovation? Use removable and non-permanent decor options such as lightweight curtains, cushion covers, freestanding lamps, decorative trays, potted plants and battery-operated lights. Avoid drilling holes or making permanent changes if your rental agreement does not permit them.

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