When it comes to choosing kitchen essentials, I usually look for products that make everyday tasks a little easier. Whether it is preparing a quick meal before work, carrying my favourite cold coffee or keeping food warm until lunchtime, I prefer products that serve more than one purpose. Recently, I tried three products from Jaypee Plus: its DG cooker, a tumbler with a straw and a small insulated cup with a spoon. Each of them found a place in my daily routine, although for different reasons.

Jaypee Plus's DG cooker and drinkware. (Brand)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

What stood out to me was how these products could be used for different everyday needs. The DG cooker helped me prepare meals without having to rely on my regular gas stove and pressure cooker, while the drinkware made it easier to carry beverages and food when heading out. Another thing I appreciated was the stainless-steel inner lining across all three products. Here is my experience using them.

1. Jaypee Plus DG cooker: A convenient way to prepare everyday meals

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The first thing I noticed about the electric cooker was its sea-green colour. I particularly liked this shade because it gives the appliance a fresh appearance and makes it stand out among conventional kitchen appliances. However, its appearance was not the only thing that made an impression on me.

I used the cooker to prepare several everyday meals, including Maggi, pasta, rice and pulao. What I appreciated most was how quickly it cooked these dishes. Compared with my usual experience of preparing meals in a pressure cooker on the gas stove, I found the DG cooker considerably quicker and convenient to use.

Another feature I particularly liked was its removable inner bowl, which has a stainless-steel lining. Once I finished cooking, I could take the bowl out and use it as a casserole. It also comes with a glass lid, making it convenient to keep the food covered after cooking. This multifunctionality meant I did not always need to transfer food into a separate serving dish.

For me, this was one of the most useful aspects of the cooker. I could prepare different meals in it and then use the same inner bowl to keep the food covered or serve it. It made the cooking process feel more straightforward, especially on days when I wanted to prepare something without spending too much time in the kitchen.

2. Jaypee Plus tumbler: For cold coffee and everyday hydration

I enjoy having cold coffee and other chilled beverages throughout the day, so the tumbler quickly became one of my frequently used drinkware pieces. It features a stainless-steel inner lining and comes with a straw and a glass lid, making it convenient for carrying beverages.

I particularly liked using it for cold coffee, but it also came in handy when I wanted to prepare quick hydration drinks. Having a dedicated tumbler made it easier to carry my beverages around rather than using different glasses or bottles. I also liked having the straw because it made sipping my drinks easy. Its everyday usability is what made it a practical addition to my drinkware collection.

3. Jaypee Plus insulated cup: A useful companion for rushed office mornings

Of the three products, the small insulated cup turned out to be particularly useful during my office mornings. With a capacity of 300 ml, it features a stainless-steel inner lining and comes with a small spoon, making it convenient for carrying food.

There was one day when I was running late for work but still managed to prepare something to eat before leaving. Instead of transferring the food into a separate container and carrying a spoon separately, I put it directly into the insulated cup.

What I liked was that the food remained hot for several hours. By the time I got around to eating it, it was still warm and fresh. The accompanying spoon meant I did not have to carry additional cutlery in my bag. Its compact size also helped save space, making it a practical option for office commutes.

I particularly appreciated this small detail because carrying lunch or snacks to work can sometimes mean making extra room in your bag for containers and cutlery. Having both the cup and spoon together made things simpler for me.

4. Easy cleaning makes everyday use more convenient

One thing I appreciated across these JaypeePlus products was how easy I found them to clean after use. Kitchen appliances and drinkware can become inconvenient when they require too much time and effort for everyday maintenance.

After preparing different meals in the DG cooker or using the tumbler and insulated cup for beverages and food, I did not have to spend much time cleaning them. This made them easier to incorporate into my regular routine.

For me, convenience is not limited to how quickly a product helps prepare food or carry drinks. How easily it can be cleaned and stored afterwards also matters when deciding whether something deserves a regular place in the kitchen.

My final verdict: Are these Jaypee Plus kitchen essentials worth exploring?

After using the three JP Plus products, I found each of them useful in a different way. The DG cooker was my favourite for its versatility, particularly because I could prepare different meals in it and use its removable inner bowl as a casserole. The tumbler became a convenient option for my cold coffee and other chilled drinks, while the insulated cup proved especially useful on mornings when I was running late for work.

What I liked most was that these products addressed small but familiar everyday needs. From preparing quick meals to carrying food and drinks without occupying too much space in my bag, they made certain parts of my routine easier.

If I had to pick one standout product, it would be the DG cooker because of its multiple uses. However, the insulated cup also deserves a mention for the convenience it offered during my office commute. Overall, I found these JP Plus kitchen essentials practical additions to my everyday routine, particularly if you prefer products that can serve more than one purpose.

Frequently asked questions Is the Jaypee Plus DG cooker easy to clean? I found the DG cooker convenient to clean after preparing different meals. Easy cleaning was one of the aspects I appreciated during everyday use.

What can you use the JP Plus tumbler for? I primarily used the JP Plus tumbler for cold coffee and other chilled hydration drinks. It features a stainless-steel inner lining and comes with a straw and a glass lid.

Are the Jaypee Plus kitchen products suitable for everyday use? Based on my experience, the DG cooker, tumbler and insulated cup can be useful for different everyday needs, from preparing quick meals to carrying beverages and food to work.

The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.