Prepare your hair for the festive season ahead: Expert shares hair care tips for shiny hair

Diwali is all about dressing up, meeting loved ones and celebrating with family and friends. From back-to-back festive gatherings and card parties to travelling, shopping and experimenting with different hairstyles, the season brings plenty of excitement. However, all that styling, heat exposure and frequent washing can take a toll on your hair.

Expert tips to prepare your hair for the festive season (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

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While we often plan our festive outfits, skincare and makeup well in advance, hair care tends to take a backseat until the last minute. The result? Dryness, frizz, dullness and hair that refuses to cooperate just when we want it to look its best.

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Talking exclusively with HT Shop Now, Dr Vaishali Gode, EVP – R&D, Product Development (Nourishment) and Packaging, Marico Limited, and Hair Expert, Parachute Advansed, says, “Maintaining healthy-looking hair during the festive season is less about last-minute fixes and more about following a consistent hair care routine”.

Here's how you can prepare your hair for the festive rush with a few simple habits.

1. Make pre-wash oiling a part of your routine

One of the simplest ways to prepare your hair for the festive season is to introduce regular pre-wash oiling. Applying oil before shampooing helps condition the hair fibre and can reduce moisture loss during washing.

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{{^usCountry}} Coconut-based hair oil is particularly beneficial for this purpose as it can penetrate the hair shaft and help reduce protein loss. Since protein is an important component of hair, minimising its loss can help maintain smoother, softer and more manageable strands. 2. Don't overlook your hair before styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coconut-based hair oil is particularly beneficial for this purpose as it can penetrate the hair shaft and help reduce protein loss. Since protein is an important component of hair, minimising its loss can help maintain smoother, softer and more manageable strands. 2. Don't overlook your hair before styling {{/usCountry}}

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With festive gatherings calling for different looks, the use of blow dryers, straighteners and curling irons often increases. Repeated heat styling can leave hair looking rough and contribute to dryness and frizz.

Before reaching for your styling tools, pay attention to your hair's condition. Applying a few drops of coconut-based hair oil through the lengths can help smooth the hair surface and improve manageability. Avoid excessive heat exposure and use heat-protectant products before using heated styling tools.

3. Be mindful of frequent hair washes

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Between outdoor celebrations, travel and styling products, you may find yourself washing your hair more frequently than usual. However, excessive washing can strip away some of the hair's natural moisture, leaving it feeling dry.

A pre-wash oiling ritual can help condition the hair fibre before shampooing. Choose a gentle shampoo suited to your hair type and follow it up with a conditioner to maintain softness and manageability.

4. Give your scalp some attention

Hair care isn't just about the lengths and ends. Take a few minutes to gently massage your scalp while applying oil. Apart from helping distribute the oil, this can make your hair care routine feel more relaxing.

With festive preparations often leaving little time for yourself, a simple scalp massage can also become a small self-care ritual amid the shopping, planning and celebrations.

5. Start your festive hair care routine early

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One of the biggest mistakes is waiting until the day of an event to address dryness and frizz. Hair health requires consistency, and a single application of oil or a last-minute conditioning treatment may not deliver lasting results.

Instead, start preparing your hair a few weeks before the celebrations. Follow a regular wash-day routine, incorporate pre-wash oiling and avoid excessive heat styling wherever possible. These small steps can help improve manageability and make styling easier when the festive invitations begin piling up.

The takeaway

Diwali preparation doesn't have to stop at choosing the perfect outfit or putting together a festive makeup look. Giving your hair some attention in advance can make a difference to how it looks and feels throughout the celebrations.

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As Dr Vaishali Gode highlights, healthy-looking hair is often the result of simple habits practised consistently rather than quick fixes. So, before the festive rush begins, make time for your hair care routine. After all, a little preparation can go a long way in helping your tresses look their best this Diwali.